Clash between Gulf and coach Bouet threatens to end relationship

The relationship between the Gulf and coach Bouet is heading towards separation due to fundamental differences and the conditions set by the coach to accept signing a contract for at least one season to lead the team. It is not about the coach himself who openly criticized and in several press conferences after the matches the situation of the team, especially regarding the available players, motivation, and ambition of the club management regarding the team. The administration itself wants to continue the policy of balancing the financial budget with income and not to sign expensive contracts that affect stability, which the club is experiencing financially and financially balanced, fearing entering financial problems that may affect the club's path, not only in football but also in other sports. The Gulf is expected to have a difficult summer in terms of hiring a coach and building a team that resembles a new one, as the administration usually prefers long-term strategies and stability in coaches for a period of at least one year, except that the coach Bouet left halfway through April (Nisan) and signed a contract with the Saudi team. The administration is now looking for quick solutions to hire Bouet and hope for stability, but things are moving towards looking for a new name to lead a team capable of achieving results that satisfy the fans. During the 7 matches Bouet led the Gulf team, the team lost 5 matches and won 2 matches only against the relegation teams, while the team received 16 goals, which made the coach demand solutions in the defense in particular, wondering about the defensive mistakes that occurred, the last of which was scoring two goals on the team's goal in the last match through defenders, considering that this is the first time in his coaching career.

سياسة 'التقشف' تهدد بإنهاء العلاقة بين الخليج ومدربه بويتتجه العلاقة بين الخليج ومدربه الأوروغوياني غوستافو بويت إلى الانفصال، وذلك لوجود نقاط خلاف جوهرية بين الطرفين وشروط وضعها المدرب من أجل قبول توقيع عقد لمدة موسم على الأقل في قيادة الفريق.

ولا يتعلق الأمر بالمدرب نفسه الذي وجه انتقادات علنية وفي أكثر من مؤتمر صحافي بعد المباريات لأوضاع الفريق، خصوصاً من حيث العناصر الموجودة والحافز والطموح لدى إدارة النادي بشأن الفريق، بل إن الإدارة نفسها تريد الاستمرار في سياسة موازنة المصاريف المالية مع المداخيل وعدم إبرام صفقات باهظة مالياً تؤثر على الاستقرار الذي يعيشه النادي من الناحية المادية والصرف المتوازن خشية الدخول في مشكلات مالية تؤثر على مسيرة النادي ليس في كرة القدم بل في بقية الألعاب، حيث يعتبر نادي الخليج من الأندية التي تهتم وتنافس بقوة في عدد من الألعاب وفي مقدمتها الفريق الأول لكرة اليد الذي يتزعم المسابقات المحلية في السنوات الأخيرة وتنتظره مشاركة قارية جديدة في الكويت بعد أسابيع قليلة.

وسيرحل عدد من نجوم الفريق الكروي الأول بعد نهاية عقودهم الاحترافية يتقدمهم القائد اليوناني كوستاس فورتنيس الذي لم يفلح كل المساعي من أجل إقناعه بالبقاء لموسم على الأقل بعد كل ما قدمه في مسيرته التي امتدت لعامين حقق خلالها اللاعب أرقاماً تاريخية في صناعة الأهداف وكان من اللاعبين الذين حصلوا عدة مرات على جائزة أفضل لاعب بعد المباريات. وسيبقى في الخليج من اللاعبين الأجانب الحارس أنتوني موريس القادم من لوكسمبورغ الذي كان من أكثر حراس المرمى تصدياً للكرات المباشرة على المرمى في الموسم المنصرم، وكذلك البرتغالي بيدرو ريبوتشو، إضافة إلى المهاجم النرويجي جواشوا كينغ الذي بات الهداف الأجنبي التاريخي لنادي الخليج بعد أن سجل 20 هدفاً في الموسم الأول له رغم غياباته العديدة نتيجة الإصابات التي تعرض لها.

كما أن عدداً من اللاعبين المحليين انتهت عقودهم أو فترة إعاراتهم من أندية أخرى ولم يتأكد بقاء أي منهم في صفوف الفريق لكون ذلك يعتمد على التقييم الفني للمدرب وكذلك العرض المالي الذي يقدم له من قبل الإدارة. وينتظر إدارة نادي الخليج 'صيف صعب' من حيث التعاقد مع مدرب وبناء فريق أشبه بالجديد، حيث إن الإدارة عادة ما تفضل الاستراتيجيات الطويلة والاستقرار على المدربين لفترة لا تقل عن عام، إلا أن رحيل المدرب اليوناني دونيس منتصف أبريل (نيسان) الماضي وتوقيعه عقداً مع المنتخب السعودي جعل الإدارة تبحث عن حلول سريعة بالتعاقد مع غوستافو بويت على أمل الاستقرار لكن الأمور تسير نحو البحث عن اسم جديد لصناعة فريق قادر على تحقيق نتائج ترضي أنصاره.

وخلال 7 مباريات قاد فيها المدرب بويت فريق الخليج، خسر الفريق في 5 مباريات وفاز في اثنتين فقط على الهابطين النجمة وضمك، بينما تلقت شباك الفريق 16 هدفاً، وهذا ما جعل المدرب يطالب بحلول كبيرة في خط الدفاع تحديداً، مستغرباً من الأخطاء الدفاعية التي تحصل وآخرها تلقي شباك فريقه هدفين من الأهداف الأربعة في المباراة الأخيرة من خلال مدافعين، معتبراً أن ذلك يحصل للمرة الأولى في مسيرته كمدرب. ومن المقرر أن تجتمع إدارة النادي برئاسة المهندس أحمد خريدة خلال أيام من أجل تحديد مستقبل الفريق الأول، خصوصاً المدرب، حيث إن التوجه هو فتح ملف الأسماء من المدربين المتاحين لقيادة الفريق، ومنحهم فرصة ترشيح الأسماء الأجنبية الخمسة الذين سيتم التعاقد معهم





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Clash Between Gulf And Coach Bouet Relationship Between Gulf And Coach Bouet Separation Due To Fundamental Differences Conditions Set By The Coach Coach Bouet Coach Bouet Signing A Contract Coach Bouet Leaving Halfway Through April Coach Bouet Signing A Contract With The Saudi Difficult Summer In Terms Of Hiring A Coach Building A Team That Resembles A New One Long-Term Strategies And Stability In Coaches Coach Bouet Demand Solutions In The Defense Coach Bouet Wondering About The Defensive Mist Coach Bouet Considering That This Is The First

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