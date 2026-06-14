Clash of Views on Iran Nuclear Deal, with Key Issues Unresolved

The signing of the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is expected on Sunday, June 14, 2026. However, some key issues remain unresolved, as indicated by sources from both the US and Iran. The main unresolved issues include the Strait of Hormuz, the fate of Iran's nuclear program, and the fate of frozen Iranian assets. The US has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened upon the signing of the deal, but Iran insists on full control over the waterway, which the US has rejected. The fate of Iran's nuclear program, including the fate of high-enriched uranium, is also a contentious issue. Iran insists on the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, while the US wants to dismantle the program. The fate of frozen Iranian assets is another contentious issue, with the US insisting that no assets will be released until Iran fulfills its obligations, while Iran insists that the release of assets is a necessary part of the deal.

14 يونيو 2026 - 11:30 | آخر تحديث 14 يونيو 2026 - 11:33 فيما تتجه أنظار العالم إلى توقيع مذكرة التفاهم بين أمريكا وإيران "عن بُعد", اليوم الأحد، فإن بعض الملفات والقضايا الشائكة لا تزال عالقة ويكتنفها الغموض.

وأفصحت مصادر أمريكية وإيرانية، عن وجود خلافات كبيرة حول المذكرة، ما ترك العديد من الأسئلة حول الاتفاق المحتمل دون إجابة، وفق ما نقلت "سي إن إن". ورأت الشبكة الأمريكية أن أبرز الملفات الشائكة التي قد تعرقل الاتفاق، مضيق هرمز، إذ أعلن مسؤول أمريكي أن الممر سيفتح عند توقيع الاتفاق، وأنه لن يسمح لإيران بفرض رسوم عبور، إلا أنه لم يحدد الجهة التي ستشرف على حركة الملاحة.

في وقت أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن إعادة فتح هرمز ستكون تحت إدارة إيرانية، وهو شرط رفضته واشنطن مراراً. وحول مصير البرنامج النووي واليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، أكد مسؤول في الإدارة الأمريكية أن "البرنامج النووي الإيراني سيتم تفكيكه، وأن المواد النووية ستُدمر وتُزال أو تنقل" في إشارة إلى اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب. لكن طهران كانت أعلنت أكثر من مرة أن المسألة النووية بما فيها اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب ستناقش خلال فترة من المفاوضات تمتد 60 يوماً بعد توقيع مذكرة التفاهم.

وتتمسك طهران بما تسميه حق البلاد في تخصيب اليورانيوم، وترفض نقل مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب إلى الخارج. وبشأن الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة في الخارج، قال المسؤول الأمريكي إن "أيّاً من الأموال لن يفرج عنها قبل أن تفي إيران بالتزاماتها". بيد أن متحدث الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، أكد أمس أن الإفراج عن الأموال جزء لا يتجزأ من الاتفاق. ولفت إلى أن بلاده ستضطر إلى فرض رسوم على الخدمات في مضيق هرمز.

وأضاف أن القواعد العسكرية الأجنبية في المنطقة يجب أن تنتهي دون تقديم تفاصيل. وفيما يتعلق بالملف اللبناني أكد الجانب الإيراني أنه مشمول في مذكرة التفاهم، لكن إسرائيل أكدت مراراً تمسكها بفصل المسار الإيراني عن اللبناني. وشدد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، على أن بلاده لن تنسحب من المناطق الأمنية في لبنان وسورية وغزة، وستواصل"الدفاع عن نفسها"، في إشارة إلى حرية الحركة في لبنان ضد حزب الله





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Iran Nuclear Deal Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) Strait Of Hormuz Iran Nuclear Program Iran Frozen Assets Israel Lebanon Syria Gaza

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