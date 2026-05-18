Clashes in Iraq continue as Saudi warns of 'appropriate response'

Recent conflicts between Iran and Iraq's neighbors, most notably Saudi Arabia, have resulted in missile strikes and tensions.

لا جديد، حتى بعد أيامٍ من تشكيل الحكومة العراقية الجديدة برئاسة علي الزيدي... الهجمات بالمُسيّرات الانتحارية الآتية من الأرض العراقية، ضد دول الخليج، مستمرّة. أول من أمس، أعلن المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع السعودية، اللواء تركي المالكي، في بيانٍ، أنّه \"في صباح يوم الأحد 17 مايو (أيار)، تمّ اعتراض وتدمير 3 مُسيّرات بعد دخولها المجال الجوي للمملكة قادمة من الأجواء العراقية\".

وجاء التأكيد السعودي الواضح على احتفاظ الرياض بـ\"حق الرد في الزمان والمكان المناسبين\". في التوقيت نفسه هُوجمت أهدافٌ مدنية في دولة الإمارات.

مثل هذه الهجمات ليس جديداً؛ ففي 25 مارس (آذار) الماضي، أدانت السعودية والإمارات والكويت والبحرين وقطر والأردن \"الاعتداءات التي تشنّها فصائل مسلحة موالية لإيران من العراق على دول في المنطقة ومنشآتها وبنيتها التحتية، مما يشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 (2026) الذي يطالب صراحة بأن توقف إيران فوراً ودون قيد أو شرط أي اعتداء أو تهديد للدول المجاورة، بما في ذلك استخدام الوكلاء\". وقدر الزيدي، رئيس الوزراء العراقي الجديد، بعد نيله ثقة البرلمان، التزم العمل على \"حصر السلاح بيد الدولة\".

هذا أول تحدٍّ له من الفصائل التابعة لإيران داخل العراق، التي لدى بعضها أجنحة سياسية داخل البرلمان وفي كل الحياة السياسية والاقتصادية والثقافية في العراق... فماذا هو فاعلٌ لتطبيق كلامه عن حصرية السلاح بيد الدولة؟





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Iraq Iran Saudi Arabia Missile Strikes Tensions Hunting Terrorism

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