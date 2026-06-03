Clashes Renewed in Gulf Region as Iran Attacks Kuwait, US Strikes Near Strait of Hormuz

The renewed clashes in the Gulf region have resulted in damage to Kuwait's international airport and injuries to several people. The US has also launched airstrikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have made little progress so far. The attacks have been seen as a test of the ceasefire and have led to a rise in oil prices by more than 2%. The Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed after more than three months of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

تجددت الأعمال القتالية، أمس الأربعاء، في منطقة الخليج حيث ألحقت هجمات إيرانية على الكويت أضرارا بمطارها الدولي وأصابت العشرات، ونفذت القوات الأمريكية غارات جوية قرب مضيق هرمز، في حين لم تشهد الجهود الدبلوماسية بين واشنطن وطهران تقدما يذكر.

ومثلت الهجمات أحدث اختبار لوقف إطلاق النار الهش، ودفعت أسعار النفط للارتفاع ‌بأكثر من 2 % بينما لا يزال المضيق مغلقا إلى حد كبير بعد أكثر من ثلاثة أشهر من بدء الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران. وأفادت السلطات ووسائل إعلام رسمية في الكويت بتعليق الرحلات الجوية في مطار الكويت الدولي بعد هجوم إيراني بطائرات مسيرة وصواريخ تسبب في «أضرار في المنشآت الحيوية بما فيها بعثات دبلوماسية»، مما أسفر عن مقتل شخص وإصابة 63 آخرين.

وقال محسن رضائي المستشار العسكري للزعيم الأعلى الإيراني آية الله مجتبى خامنئي، الثلاثاء، إن طهران لن تسمح لواشنطن «بالتمادي» سواء في المفاوضات أو ترتيبات وقف إطلاق النار. وتصاعد حدة الأعمال القتالية من حين لآخر منذ الاتفاق على وقف إطلاق النار في أوائل أبريل، إذ تضغط الولايات المتحدة لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز الذي كان يمر عبره ما يقرب من خمس شحنات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية قبل الحرب.

وألمحت إيران والولايات المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي إلى إحراز تقدم نحو إبرام اتفاق مبدئي لوقف الحرب وإعادة فتح المضيق، لكن الجانبان لم يوقعا عليه بعد، مما سيؤجل المفاوضات الأكثر تعقيدا إلى وقت لاحق. وقد أدت الحرب إلى اندلاع جولة جديدة من الصراع بين إسرائيل وجماعة حزب الله اللبنانية المسلحة، إذ نفذت إسرائيل غارات بطائرات مسيرة أسفرت عن مقتل ستة على الأقل في جنوب لبنان، واستهدفت سيارة إلى الجنوب من بيروت مباشرة أمس.

وقد دأب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على القول إنه على وشك التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي القتال والسماح للمفاوضين بمعالجة القضايا الشائكة، ومنها مستقبل البرنامج النووي الإيراني. وتسعى طهران إلى أن يشمل أي اتفاق وقف القتال في لبنان والحصول على مليارات الدولارات من عائدات النفط وإعفاءات من صادرات النفط الخام ورفع الحصار الأمريكي عن موانئها واستمرار فرض نفوذها على مضيق هرمز. وقال ترمب إن منع إيران من الحصول على أسلحة نووية هو أولويته القصوى. وتشدد طهران على أن برنامجها النووي سلمى.

وقد أوضحت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية شبه الرسمية للأنباء أن إيران لم تكن ترد على الولايات المتحدة في الأيام القليلة الماضية، وأن تبادل الرسائل النصية عبر وسطاء متوقف لحين تلبية شروطها بشأن لبنان. وقد أوضحت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية شبه الرسمية للأنباء أن إيران لم تكن ترد على الولايات المتحدة في الأيام القليلة الماضية، وأن تبادل الرسائل النصية عبر وسطاء متوقف لحين تلبية شروطها بشأن لبنان.

وقد أوضحت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية شبه الرسمية للأنباء أن إيران لم تكن ترد على الولايات المتحدة في الأيام القليلة الماضية، وأن تبادل الرسائل النصية عبر وسطاء متوقف لحين تلبية شروطها بشأن لبنان





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Gulf Region Iran Kuwait US Strait Of Hormuz Ceasefire Oil Prices Diplomatic Efforts Military Strikes

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