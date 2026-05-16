Clarissa Bruso, a comedian suffering from mental illness, seeks end-of-life aid in Canada

Clarissa Bruso, a well-known comedian, has been living with mental illness since her youth. However, despite seeking treatment from mental health professionals in four major US cities across three decades, her condition continues to deteriorate. She has been requesting end-of-life aid, known as physician-assisted death (PAD), under the Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) act. The act, which is only legal in Canada, does not currently cover her due to her only mental health issue.

سافرت كلير بروسو حول العالم لتقديم عروض الكوميديا الارتجالية والتمثيل في البرامج التلفزيونية والأفلام والمسرحيات، لكنها كانت تعاني أيضاً، منذ سن مبكرة، من مرض نفسي مهنك، وتلقت العلاج على يد أطباء نفسيين في 4 مدن كبرى في أمريكا الشمالية على مدى 3 عقود.

وقالت بروسو إنها جربت تقريباً كل أنواع العلاج المتاحة لمن يعانون مثل حالتها من الاضطراب ثنائي القطب واضطراب ما بعد الصدمة، بدءاً من العلاج السلوكي والأدوية وصولاً إلى الصدمات الكهربائية للدماغ. لكن شيئاً لم يُجدِ نفعاً مع هذه المرأة البالغة من العمر 49 عاماً من تورونتو، والتي وصفت نفسها بأنها "في حالة ميؤوس منها وظيفياً"





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Clarissa Bruso Mental Illness Physician-Assisted Death MAID Act End-Of-Life Aid

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