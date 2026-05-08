Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir Meets Costa Rican Foreign Minister Rivera

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, met in the capital of Costa Rica, San José, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Religions of the Republic of Costa Rica - the appointed minister - Manuel Tovar Rivera, during his official visit to Costa Rica. The two ministers reviewed areas and opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل الجبير خلال لقائه وزير الخارجية والأديان في جمهورية كوستاريكا مانويل توفار ريفيرا. التقى وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير في عاصمة كوستاريكا سان خوسيه وزير الخارجية والأديان في جمهورية كوستاريكا -الوزير المعين- مانويل توفار ريفيرا، وذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية لكوستاريكا.

وفي بداية اللقاء هنأ الوزير الجبير الوزير ريفيرا بمناسبة توليه مهام عمله وزيرًا للخارجية والأديان في جمهورية كوستاريكا الصديقة، متمنيًا له التوفيق في أداء مهامه، عقب ذلك استعرض الوزيران مجالات وفرص تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين، وتبادل وجهات النظر حيال القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك. حضر الاستقبال سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى البيرو غير المقيم لدى جمهورية كوستاريكا الدكتور حسن بن محمد الأنصاري





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Climate Envoy Costa Rican Foreign Minister Enhance Cooperation Mutual Interest Official Visit

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