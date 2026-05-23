Climate change threatens many plant species

Climate change poses a threat to many plant species and puts them at risk of extinction, as they struggle to find suitable habitats to survive. Researchers modeled the future distribution of various plant species and analyzed over 67,000 plant types, highlighting severe threats to approximately 7-16% of plant species. These threats include the rare katala vine, a California-native tree called the ironwood, a 400-million-year-old dragonlily, and a third of the world's tropical understory species.

في انقراض أنواع النباتات الوعائية من خلال انحراف الموائل المناسبة التي تبيح للحياة النباتية والحفاظ عليها، وتقلصها في بعض الحالات. وقد وضع الباحثون نماذج لمناطق انتشار العديد من الفصائل النباتية في المستقبل.

وقد درسوا أكثر من 67 ألف نوع، أي حوالي 18 بالمئة من النباتات الوعائية المعروفة في العالم. وجدوا أنه على بين سبعة بالمئة و16 بالمئة من الأنواع قد تفقد أكثر من 90 بالمئة من نطاق انتشارها، مما يعرضها لخطر الانقراض الشديد.

وأهم مثال هو شجرة كاتالينا الحديدية أو شجرة الجزيرة الحديدية، وهي شجرة نادرة موطنها ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية، وطحلب السنبلة المزرق الذي ينتمي إلى سلالة نباتية يعود تاريخها إلى أكثر من 400 مليون سنة، وحوالي ثلث أنواع الأوكالبتوس، وهي واحدة من أكثر مجموعات النباتات شهرة في أستراليا





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Plant Species Climate Change Habitat Loss Extinction Threat Katala Vine Ironwood Dragonlily Tropical Understory Species

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