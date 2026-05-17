Chaos in New York and European Cities as Swatch Unveils New Limited Editions, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Crowds

Swatch, the iconic Swiss watchmaker, unveiled new limited editions on Saturday, causing chaos in New York and several European cities. The police in France had to use tear gas to maintain order outside a Swatch store near Paris, where hundreds of people had been waiting overnight and some for several days in hopes of getting a Royal Oak watch produced in collaboration with luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet. In France, long queues of hundreds of people stretched overnight in several cities, with police using tear gas to control a crowd of around 300 people outside the Swatch store in the Paris area. In Holland, the police had to intervene at a shopping center near The Hague after hundreds of people flocked to the Swatch store. When the store eventually decided not to open, people were asked to return home. Swatch also kept its stores in Amsterdam and Utrecht closed. The exact reopening date has not been determined yet.

في 17 مايو 2026، شهدت سواتش طرح ساعات جديدة محدودة في نيويورك وعدة مدن أوروبية، حيث اضطرت الشرطة الفرنسية إلى استخدام الغاز المسيل للدموع لفرض النظام أمام متجر قرب باريس.

وفي فرنسا، امتدت طوابير تضم المئات طوال الليل في عدة مدن، وقال مصدر في الشرطة إن العناصر الأمنية اضطرت إلى استخدام الغاز المسيل للدموع للسيطرة على حشد من نحو 300 شخص خارج متجر سواتش في منطقة باريس. وفي هولندا، اضطرت الشرطة إلى التدخل في مركز تجاري قرب لاهاي بعد تدفق مئات الأشخاص إلى متجر سواتش. وعندما قرر المتجر في النهاية عدم فتح أبوابه، طُلب من الناس العودة إلى منازلهم. كما أبقت سواتش متاجرها في أمستردام وأوتريخت مغلقة.

ولم يتضح بعد موعد إعادة فتح المتاجر. وأعلن مركز ويستفيلد التجاري الهولندي على موقعه الإلكتروني أن طرح ساعة سواتش بالتعاون مع أوديمار بيغيه لن يستمر، مضيفًا: «سيظل المتجر مغلقًا حتى نهاية هذا الأسبوع». وفي نيويورك، شهد متجر سواتش في تايمز سكوير تدافعًا بين الحشود المنتظرة، بحسب ما أفاد جون ماكنتوش، الذي كان ينتظر في الطابور منذ الأربعاء، لـ«الفرنسية».

وكان ماكنتوش، كغيره، يأمل في الحصول على الساعة ذات الألوان الزاهية، التي تُباع في المتجر بسعر يتراوح بين 400 و420 دولارًا، لإعادة بيعها فورًا بهامش ربح ضخم. وقال مشتر آخر، ذكر أن اسمه «ماك»، إنه تمكن من الحصول على ساعة سواتش بعد خمسة أيام من الانتظار في الطابور. وأضاف: «يبلغ سعر البيع بالتجزئة نحو 400 دولار، وقد بعت واحدة للتو مقابل أربعة آلاف دولار».

وقال: «لا يمكنك الحصول على ساعة من أوديمار بيغيه بأقل من ألفي دولار، لذا أعتقد أنها كانت صفقة رابحة». واضطرت سواتش إلى إغلاق متاجرها في لندن وست مدن أخرى في المملكة المتحدة «لاعتبارات تتعلق بالسلامة»، بعد تجمع حشود ضخمة أمامها





aleqtisadiah / 🏆 20. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swatch Limited Editions Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chaos Crowds Police Tear Gas New York European Cities France Holland Paris The Hague Amsterdam Utrecht

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