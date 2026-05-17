China-US Summit: Fears of Increased Taiwan Threat in Five Years

Some close to US President Donald Trump fear that the substantive outcome of the China-US summit could be a significant increase in the risk of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the next five years, which could lead to a cut in the supply of semiconductors used in AI by US companies.

ذكر موقع "أكسيوس" نقلا عن مصادر، أن بعض المقربين من الرئيس دونالد ترامب يخشون أن تكون النتيجة الجوهرية الأكبر لقمة الصين هي "زيادة خطر غزو تايوان في السنوات الخمس المقبلة".

وأضاف موقع "أكسيوس" أن "زيادة خطر غزو الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ لتايوان في السنوات الخمس المقبلة، سيؤدي إلى قطع إمدادات الرقائق المستخدمة لتشغيل الذكاء الاصطناعي عن الشركات الأمريكية". وأوضح الموقع: "أعجب ترامب بالاستعراضات والتسهيلات الخاصة التي منحها شي جين بينغ بذكاء خلال زيارته لبكين، لكن التصريحات لم تعكس روح الود، حيث قال أحد مستشاري ترامب إن الرئيس شي يحاول نقل الصين إلى موقع جديد يقول فيه: لسنا قوة صاعدة، بل نحن ند لكم، وتايوان ملكنا".

ونقل الموقع عن أحد مستشاري ترامب، قوله: "هذه الرحلة تشير إلى احتمال أن تكون تايوان مطروحة على الطاولة في السنوات الخمس المقبلة، ولا سبيل لنا للاستعداد اقتصاديا، فسلسلة توريد الرقائق لن تكون قريبة من الاكتفاء الذاتي، وبالنسبة للرؤساء التنفيذيين، وللاقتصاد ككل، لا توجد قضية أكثر إلحاحا من سلسلة توريد الرقائق". وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، في وقت سابق، أن الولايات المتحدة لا ترغب في خوض حرب مع الصين بسبب تايوان، مشيرا إلى أن بكين على الأغلب لن تتخذ أي خطوات بشأن الجزيرة إذا بقي الوضع على ما هو عليه.

وقال ترامب، في تصريحات أدلى بها للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية خلال عودته من الصين، إن "موقف الرئيس الصيني تجاه تايوان كان قويا للغاية", مؤكدا أنه "لم يقدم أي تعهدات في أي اتجاه خلال المناقشات الثنائية". دونالد ترامب من أن سوء إدارة ملف تايوان قد يدفع العلاقات بين واشنطن وبكين نحو التصادم والمواجهة، واصفا القضية بأنها "الأكثر حساسية" في العلاقات الصينية الأمريكية.

بعد ساعات من تحذير الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لها من إعلان الاستقلال، شددت تايوان على أنها دولة "مستقلة" وأن مبيعات الأسلحة الأمريكية تندرج ضمن التزام واشنطن الأمني ​​تجاهها. أفاد المحلل في قناة NHK اليابانية كازويا كوميا أن الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ خرج من مفاوضاته مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بموقف أكثر قوة من الجانب الأمريكي. ترامب: لم أوافق بعد على صفقة الأسلحة بقيمة 14 مليار دولار لتايوا





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