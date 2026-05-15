China's Foreign Minister Warns of Catastrophic Consequences of Sino-US Confrontation, Emphasizes Cooperation Benefits

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warns of catastrophic consequences of a Sino-US confrontation, while emphasizing the benefits of cooperation. He states that a Sino-US confrontation, if it occurs, would be catastrophic for both countries and the world, while cooperation could yield great benefits for all. President Trump's visit to China aimed to discuss various current issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the US-Iran dispute.

China 's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warns of catastrophic consequences of a Sino-US confrontation, while emphasizing the benefits of cooperation . He states that a Sino-US confrontation, if it occurs, would be catastrophic for both countries and the world , while cooperation could yield great benefits for all.

President Trump's visit to China from May 13-15, which included meetings with President Xi Jinping, aimed to discuss various current issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the US-Iran dispute. The Chinese Foreign Ministry views the visit as a significant step towards developing US-China relations. President Trump described the relationship with China as 'very strong' and praised President Xi for resolving many issues that others couldn't.

President Trump also mentioned that President Xi offered assistance in resolving the Iran conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz





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