A report states that China's military capabilities have been strengthened, potentially weakening the US's ability to deter China in a potential conflict over Taiwan. The report highlights that China has nearly ten times the number of long-range stealthy cruise missiles compared to the number of cruise missiles purchased by Taiwan annually, according to internal defense and congressional estimates.

China 's military capabilities have been strengthened, potentially weakening the US's ability to deter China in a potential conflict over Taiwan , according to a report. The report states that China has nearly ten times the number of long-range stealthy cruise missiles compared to the number of cruise missiles purchased by Taiwan annually, according to internal defense and congressional estimates.

This shift in balance of power could undermine President Trump's influence at his upcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The report also highlights the potential for a long-term and intense conflict, which could lead to a critical shortage of US ammunition and a significant weakening of the US military's global dominance.

Some Chinese military and geopolitical analysts argue that the war has not only exhausted the US's ammunition but also exposed a fundamental flaw in the US military's strategy: its inability to produce weapons quickly enough to replenish its arsenal in a long-term and intense conflict. This has led to doubts about the US's ability to defend Taiwan effectively in the event of a war between the US and China over the self-governing island





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China Military Capabilities Taiwan US Deterrence Conflict Cruise Missiles Ammunition Shortage US Military's Global Dominance

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