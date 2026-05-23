China's President Xi Jinping Calls for Investigation into Coal Mine Accident

President Xi Jinping has called for a thorough investigation into the coal mine accident that occurred in China, emphasizing the need to learn from the incident and remain vigilant regarding workplace safety.

China 's state news agency Xinhua reported that 247 workers were underground in the Luoshineuo mine when the accident occurred on Friday night, local time. President Xi Jinping called for all efforts to treat the injured and conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, according to Xinhua.

The agency also reported that Xi Jinping emphasized the need to learn from this incident and remain vigilant regarding workplace safety. Just before that, Xinhua mentioned that the people trapped underground were in critical condition, as the levels of carbon monoxide, a toxic and odorless gas, had exceeded the critical threshold in the mine on Friday.

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide and the largest consumer of coal, which is considered a reliable solution in the absence of reliable renewable energy sources. Although mine safety has improved in China in recent decades, accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety protocols are often lax





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China Xi Jinping Coal Mine Accident Investigation Workplace Safety

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