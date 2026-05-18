China's Strangest National Forest Park: A Journey to the Heart of China

Explore the heart of China, specifically the city of Zhangjiajie, where the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park is located. This park is one of the most fascinating and mysterious natural attractions in the world, boasting over 3,000 granite columns, some reaching heights of over 200 meters. The columns are often shrouded in fog, giving the illusion of floating in the sky. Inside the park, visitors can engage in various activities such as cable car rides to the top, exploring paths between the columns, and capturing stunning views from observation platforms. One of the most thrilling experiences is the suspended glass bridge or even practicing rock climbing in designated areas. The park also offers the world's longest outdoor lift, the Baolong, which offers breathtaking views from its exterior. Despite its allure, the journey to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park is not without challenges, including long walks and language barriers. However, the park's beauty has captivated many social media users, and many have expressed their desire to visit and seek guidance on planning their trips.

CNN-- في قلب الصين، وتحديدًا في مدينة "تشانغجياجيه"، يقع منتزه "تشانغجياجيه" الوطني للغابات، أحد أكثر وجهات الطبيعة غرابة وإبهارًا في العالم. يمتاز المنتزه بتكوينات طبيعية نادرة، حيث يضم نحو 3 آلاف عمود صخري، يصل ارتفاع بعضها إلى أكثر من 200 متر، وغالبًا ما تُغطى قممها بالضباب والغيوم، فتبدو وكأنها تطفو في السماء.

بالعربية: "تتكوّن هذه التشكيلات من الحجر الرملي الكوارتزي، ما يمنحها شكلاً فريدًا ومختلفًا عن أي مكان آخر". داخل المنتزه، يستطيع الزوار خوض أنشطة عديدة تناسب مختلف الأذواق، مثل ركوب "التلفريك" للوصول إلى القمم، واستكشاف المسارات بين الأعمدة الصخرية، والتقاط الصور من منصات المشاهدة. كما يمكن عبور الجسر الزجاجي المعلق أو حتى ممارسة التسلّق في مناطق محددة.

يعدّ مصعد "بايلونغ" الخارجي، وهو مُشيّد على واجهة جرف، من أبرز التجارب التي يمكن خوضها في المنتزه أيضًا، إذ يُصنَّف الأطول من نوعه في العالم. رغم الجمال الأخّاذ، إلّا أن رحلة مدونة السفر البحرينية لم تخل من التحديات. وأوضحت أن التنقل سيرًا داخل المنتزه يتطلّب جهدًا ووقتًا طويلًا، كما قد يواجه الزوار بعض الصعوبات نتيجة حاجز اللغة في حال عدم توفّر مرشد سياحي.

أمّا الازدحام، فهو أمر متوقع في واحدة من أشهر الوجهات السياحية في الصين، إذ قد تطول فترات الانتظار عند المصعد أو التلفريك. حظيت مشاهد محمود على إعجاب العديد من المتابعين عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وتنوّعت ردود الفعل بين الدهشة وعدم التصديق. كما أبدى كثيرون رغبتهم في زيارة المكان، وطلبوا المساعدة في التخطيط لرحلتهم. وقالت محمود: "يصعب وصف المنتزه بالكلمات، حيث يجمع بين الخيال والواقع، وتتحول فيه الطبيعة إلى لوحة حالمة غير منسيّة".

تنصح بدورها بزيارته خلال فصل الربيع، أي بين أبريل/ نيسان ويونيو/ حزيران، أو فصل الخريف، أي بين سبتمبر/ أيلول ونوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني، مع تجنّب فترات الإجازات الرسمية في الصين لتفادي الازدحام الشديد





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China Zhangjiajie National Forest Park Granite Columns Cable Car Rides Observation Platforms Suspended Glass Bridge

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