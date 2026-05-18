China agrees to buy agricultural products worth at least $17 billion annually until 2028, as part of the agreements reached between the two countries during the summit in South Korea.

China has agreed to buy agricultural products worth at least $17 billion annually until 2028, as part of the agreements reached between the two countries during the summit in South Korea. This agreement includes the establishment of a Trade Council and an Investment Council between China and the United States to strengthen the bilateral economic relations, the purchase of 200 Boeing American-made aircraft, the resumption of imports of American poultry, and the resolution of American concerns related to rare earth elements.

China agrees to buy agricultural products worth at least $17 billion annually until 2028, as part of the agreement s reached between the two countries during the summit in South Korea, which also included requests for agricultural products , the agreement of Beijing to establish a Trade Council and an Investment Council between China and the United States to strengthen the bilateral economic relations, the purchase of 200 Boeing American-made aircraft, the resumption of imports of American poultry , and the resolution of American concerns related to rare earth elements , as reported by the White House newspaper on Sunday.

The amount of $17 billion is added to the commitments made by China to buy soybeans that it had pledged to do in October 2025 during the summit between the two leaders in South Korea, which resulted in a one-year trade truce. The newspaper did not provide additional details about China's approval of the 'initial purchase' of 200 Boeing aircraft, which Boeing has not officially confirmed yet.

It also did not include details about how China will address the 'American concerns' related to the lack of supply chains for rare earth elements and the restrictions it imposes on exporting them. The White House statement did not include any information on tariffs, and Trump earlier said he did not discuss tariffs with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

However, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce issued a brief statement on the results of the summit during the weekend, stating that the two sides agreed in principle to a mutual reduction in tariffs imposed on certain products, and that they would deal with this file through the two councils that would be established





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