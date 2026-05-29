China Building Wide Network of Launch Pads, Shelters, and Communication Stations Near Nuclear Missile Sites

According to satellite images, China is building a wide network of launch pads, shelters, and communication stations near its nuclear missile sites in a remote desert area. The network includes more than 80 launch pads and three eight-sided facilities near a critical nuclear missile site in northwestern China. The construction activities, which have not been previously reported, indicate a significant expansion of China's hardened infrastructure to protect and operate its land-based ballistic missile forces and reflect a significant upgrade in Beijing's efforts to ensure a 'credible and reliable' nuclear deterrent capability, which relies on the ability to respond to a first strike.

ذكرت وكالة رويترز استنادا إلى صور الأقمار الصناعية أن الصين تبني شبكة واسعة من منصات الإطلاق والملاجئ وعقد الاتصالات قرب صوامع صواريخها النووية في منطقة صحراوية نائية.

ووفقا للوكالة، أظهرت الصور أن بكين تشيد أكثر من 80 منصة إطلاق وثلاث منشآت ثمانية الأضلاع قرب حقل صوامع هامي نووية في شمال غرب البلاد، في ما يرى بعض الباحثين الأمنيين أنه يهدف إلى ضمان عدم تمكن أي ضربة أمريكية أولى من تعطيل قدرة الصين على الرد. وبأن الصور تكشف عن أكثر من 80 منصة قد تستخدم ضمن أسطول الصين المتوسع من منصات إطلاق الصواريخ المتنقلة وبطاريات الدفاع الجوي، إلى جانب منشآت قد تستخدم للحرب الإلكترونية والاتصالات عبر الأقمار الصناعية وعمليات القيادة، وفقا لتقييم ثلاثة محللين أمنيين اطلعوا على الصور لصالح الوكالة.

وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن حجم أعمال البناء، التي لم يسبق الإبلاغ عنها، يشير إلى توسع واسع في البنية التحتية المحصنة المخصصة لحماية وتشغيل القوات النووية البرية الصينية، ويعكس تحديثا كبيرا في جهود بكين لضمان قدرة الضربة الثانية وسط تصاعد المنافسة النووية مع الولايات المتحدة. ونقلت رويترز عن الباحث في مركز باسيفيك فوروم ألكسندر نيل قوله إن هذه البنية التحتية تبنى على نطاق واسع وتمتد عبر آلاف الكيلومترات المربعة من الصحراء خارج حقول الصوامع.

ووفقا لرويترز، فإن قدرة الصين على حماية صوامعها الصحراوية تعد عنصرا أساسيا في هدفها المعلن المتمثل في بناء قوة ردع نووي محدودة لكنها موثوقة، ترتكز على القدرة على الرد إذا تعرضت البلاد لضربة أولى. وأظهرت وثائق البنتاغون للسنة المالية 2027 أن وكالة الدفاع الصاروخي طلبت تمويلا بقيمة 778.5 مليون دولار لتحديث البنية التحتية الأرضية لمنظومة الدفاع الصاروخي في 5 قواعد عسكرية.

وشددت وزيرة الاقتصاد الألمانية كاتيرينا رايشه، في زيارة تستمر ثلاثة أيام إلى الصين، على ضرورة إقامة شراكة حديثة مع بكين التي تحولت من محرك للنمو الألماني إلى منافس قوي. ويمكن للبنتاغون استخدام تقنية البلوك تشين للاتصالات السرية وسلاسل التوريد وسجلات الموظفين





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China Satellite Images Launch Pads Shelters Communication Stations Nuclear Missile Sites Desert Area Land-Based Ballistic Missile Forces Hardened Infrastructure Credible And Reliable Nuclear Deterrent Capabi First Strike

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