China Denies Forcing Tech Companies to Reject Foreign Investment

The Chinese Strategic Planning Agency clarified that the government did not force all Chinese tech companies to reject foreign investment, countering media inquiries about Beijing's plan to press Chinese companies to reject American investment.

الصين تنفي إجبار شركات التكنولوجيا على رفض الاستثمارات الأجنبيةصرحت الهيئة الصينية المعنية بالتخطيط الاستراتيجي، الجمعة، بأن الحكومة لم تُلزم شركات التكنولوجيا الصينية قط برفض الاستثمارات الأجنبية؛ وذلك رداً على سؤال من وسائل الإعلام حول ما إذا كانت بكين تعتزم مطالبة الشركات الصينية برفض رؤوس الأموال الأميركية.

وكانت وكالة "بلومبرغ" الإخبارية قد أفادت الشهر الماضي بأن لجنة التنمية والإصلاح الوطنية وهيئات تنظيمية أخرى أصدرت تعليمات لعدد من شركات التكنولوجيا الخاصة، بما في ذلك شركات ناشئة رائدة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، برفض الاستثمارات الأميركية في جولات التمويل ما لم تتم الموافقة عليها صراحةً، وذلك نقلاً عن مصادر مطلعة على الأمر. في سياق منفصل، أطلقت الصين، الجمعة، حملةً لمكافحة الأنشطة العابرة للحدود التي تُحوّل الأموال المحلية بشكل غير قانوني إلى الأوراق المالية والعقود الآجلة ومنتجات الصناديق الاستثمارية في الخارج.

كما أعلنت هيئة تنظيم الأوراق المالية الصينية أنها تعتزم فرض عقوبات على شركات الوساطة الإلكترونية "تايغر" و"فوتو" و"لونغبريدج" لمزاولتها أعمالاً تجارية في الصين دون ترخيص محلي





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