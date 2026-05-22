China and Russia Strengthen Strategic Alliance Amid Tensions in the Middle East

The visit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin showcased the deepening of their strategic alliance, with the leaders emphasizing the unprecedented strength of their partnership and its role in maintaining global stability. The visit also highlighted the growing tensions in the Middle East and the need for cooperation between major powers to address these challenges.

بكين حملت رسائل سياسية واقتصادية عميقة، عكست متانة العلاقات بين موسكو وبكين وسط تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط وخلال الزيارة، أكد بوتين ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ أن الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين البلدين بلغت مستوى غير مسبوق، وأنها تمثل عاملا داعما للاستقرار في النظام العالمي، في وقت تتزايد فيه حدة الصراعات وتتشابك فيه الملفات الدولية من أوكرانيا إلى الشرق الأوسط.

ومن جانبه أوضح الصحفي الصيني المختص الشؤون الصينية والعربية، يحيى تشو شوان أن هذه الزيارة تحمل طابعا خاصا، كونها تأتي في الذكرى الخامسة والعشرين لمعاهدة حسن الجوار والصداقة والتعاون بين الصين وروسيا، مشيرا إلى أن العلاقات بين البلدين تمر بمرحلة"بالغة الأهمية" في الوقت الراهن. وأضاف أن الصين وروسيا تُعدان من الدول دائمة العضوية في مجلس الأمن الدولي، كما تنتميان إلى مجموعة البريكس ومنظمة شنغهاي للتعاون، وهو ما يجعل شراكتهما الاستراتيجية ذات طابع مؤثر على الاستقرار العالمي.

وأكد أن بكين وموسكو تعملان على تطوير شراكتهما بشكل مستمر، ليس فقط في المجال السياسي، بل أيضا في ملفات الاقتصاد والتجارة والتكنولوجيا والعلوم، موضحا أن هذا التعاون من شأنه أن ينعكس على الاستقرار الدولي بشكل أوسع. وعن تأثير الحرب في إيران على الزيارة والمحادثات الجارية، قال تشو شوان إن الصين وروسيا تتحركان في إطار محاولات تهدئة التوتر بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران وإسرائيل، لافتا إلى أن بكين منذ بداية التصعيد تبنت موقفا سياسيا واضحا وثابتا يدعو إلى الحلول السياسية، وهو موقف يتقاطع إلى حد كبير مع الموقف الروسي.

وأضاف تشو شوان أن البلدين يسعيان إلى لعب دور"بناء ووسيط" من أجل إعادة الأطراف إلى طاولة المفاوضات، محذرا من أن استمرار الحرب لا يهدد الدول المعنية فقط، بل يمتد تأثيره إلى الاستقرار العالمي ككل، خاصة في ظل الأزمات المرتبطة بالممرات البحرية مثل مضيق هرمز. وعن إمكانية قيام الصين بدور مباشر في تهدئة الصراعات في الشرق الأوسط، خاصة في إيران، أوضح أن بكين تمتلك علاقات جيدة مع طهران وفي الوقت نفسه علاقات قوية مع دول عربية، إضافة إلى علاقاتها مع روسيا وباكستان، ما يمنحها موقعا يمكن أن يساعد في لعب دور"وسيط" في خفض التوتر.

لكنه شدد على أن نجاح أي وساطة يتطلب توافقا من جميع الأطراف المعنية، بما فيها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران، لافتا إلى أن غياب الثقة بين هذه الأطراف يمثل العقبة الأكبر أمام أي تسوية سياسية. وفي سياق متصل، اعتبر تشو شوان أن الربط بين زيارة بوتين والقمة الصينية–الأمريكية الأخيرة بين الرئيسين الأمريكي والصيني ليس امرا صحينا حيث اعتبرهما حدثين منفصلين من حيث طبيعة الملفات، موضحا أن العلاقات بين بكين وواشنطن تركز على الاقتصاد والتجارة، بينما تدور المباحثات مع موسكو حول إدارة الخلافات الجيوسياسية وتعزيز نظام عالمي متعدد الأقطاب.

وأشار الصحفي الصيني إلى أن الصين وروسيا والولايات المتحدة تمثل قوى كبرى في النظام الدولي، وبالتالي فإن العالم بحاجة إلى تعاونها في إدارة الأزمات ومنع تفاقم النزاعات، معتبرا أن مسؤولية هذه القوى يجب أن تكون مرتبطة بالحفاظ على الاستقرار والتنمية العالمية. وفيما يتعلق بالعقوبات الغربية، أوضح أن الصين تسعى إلى تحسين علاقاتها مع الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، لكنها في الوقت نفسه سترد على أي قيود أو إجراءات تستهدف شركاتها أو مصالحها الاقتصادية، مؤكدا وجود تفاهمات صينية–روسية مشتركة حول ضرورة بناء نظام عالمي جديد أكثر توازنا وتعددية.

وبسؤاله عن مفهوم"النظام العادلة" الذي طرحه بكين، بعيدا عن الهيمنة الأمريكية قال تشو شوان إن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال القوة الأكبر عالميا في المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والعسكرية والتكنولوجية، لكنها في الوقت نفسه تسعى للحفاظ على هيمنتها، وهو ما تدفع الصين وروسيا إلى محاولة تجاوزه عبر نموذج متعدد الأقطاب يتيح فرصا أكبر للدول النامية





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