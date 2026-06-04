China Stock Decline Amid Middle East Tensions

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, while chip manufacturers in China saw gains fueled by local breakthroughs. The CSI 300 index of major Chinese companies fell 0.6% by lunchtime, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 1.4%. Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire to end hostilities, raising hopes for a broader agreement to end the U.S.-Iranian war. However, tensions in the region remained high, with Iran launching attacks on Kuwait, causing damage to its airport and injuring many. Uncertainty among investors led to a 1.5% decline in Asian markets, following a weak performance on Wall Street overnight.

انخفاض أسهم الصين وسط تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسطتراجعت أسهم الصين وهونغ كونغ مع الأسواق الآسيوية يوم الخميس، مع تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، بينما ارتفعت أسهم شركات تصنيع الرقائق الصينية مدفوعةً بتوقعات تحقيق اختراقات محلية.

وانخفض مؤشر «سي إس آي 300» للشركات الكبرى بنسبة 0.6 في المائة بحلول وقت الغداء، بينما خسر مؤشر «شنغهاي المركب» 0.4 في المائة. كما انخفض مؤشر «هانغ سينغ» في هونغ كونغ بنسبة 1.4 في المائة. واتفقت إسرائيل ولبنان على تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار لإنهاء الأعمال العدائية، مما عزز الآمال في التوصل إلى اتفاق أوسع لإنهاء الحرب الأميركية الإسرائيلية على إيران.

ومع ذلك، استمر التوتر في المنطقة، حيث شنت طهران غارات على الكويت، مما أدى إلى إلحاق أضرار بمطارها وإصابة العشرات، ونفذ الجيش الأميركي ضربات بالقرب من مضيق هرمز. ودفع عدم اليقين المستثمرين إلى تجنب المخاطر، حيث انخفضت الأسواق الآسيوية بنسبة 1.5 في المائة، عقب ضعف أداء «وول ستريت» خلال الليل. وبرزت شركات تصنيع الرقائق الصينية وسط آمال بأن تتجاوز الشركات المحلية العقوبات الأميركية وضوابط التصدير.

وتعزز هذا التفاؤل بخبر استعداد شركة «ديب سيك»، أشهر شركة ناشئة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي في الصين، لجمع حوالي 50 مليار يوان (7.4 مليار دولار) في جولتها التمويلية الأولى من مستثمرين من بينهم «تنسنت هولدينغز» و«كاتل». وفي وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، صرحت شركة «هواوي»، الرائدة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي في الصين، بأنها قادرة على تصنيع أشباه موصلات رائدة في الصناعة خلال خمس سنوات.

وقال تيلي تشانغ، المحللة في شركة «غافيكال دراغونوميكس»: «تزداد الآمال في توسع الذكاء الاصطناعي في الصين على التقدم المحرز في صناعة الرقائق محلياً»





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China Stock Decline Middle East Tensions Chip Manufacturers In China Local Breakthroughs Israel And Lebanon Ceasefire Iranian War Tensions In The Region Uncertainty Among Investors Chinese And Hong Kong Stocks Shanghai Composite Hang Seng Index In Hong Kong

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