Chinese Tennis Fans Demand Apology from International Table Tennis Federation and England Table Tennis Association

Chinese tennis fans have expressed outrage over the incorrect display of their country's flag on official products, which were produced to celebrate China's victories in the World Table Tennis Team Championships held in London last week. The fans have demanded apologies from both the International Table Tennis Federation and the England Table Tennis Association, with a post on the WeChat app garnering over 50,000 views. One fan, using the hashtags '#InternationalTableTennisFederation' and '#EnglandTableTennisAssociation', wrote in a comment that received over 1,000 likes: 'Do you have any respect for China and its athletes?' Others directed their anger towards the Chinese Table Tennis Association, which has yet to issue a public statement regarding the matter.

طالب مشجعون صينيون غاضبون باعتذار من الاتحاد الدولي لتنس الطاولة، بعد ظهور علم بلادهم بشكل غير صحيح على منتجات رسمية. وأعدت هذه المنتجات احتفاء بانتصارات الصين في بطولة العالم لفرق تنس الطاولة، التي أُقيمت في لندن الأسبوع الماضي.

وتفاعل المشجعون الصينيون بغضب شديد مع هذه الأخطاء، إذ حصد مقال على تطبيق "ويتشات" طالب باعتذار من الاتحاد الدولي لتنس الطاولة ومن اتحاد إنجلترا لتنس الطاولة، أكثر من 50 ألف مشاهدة. وكتب أحد المشجعين، مع وسم حسابي الاتحاد الدولي لتنس الطاولة واتحاد إنجلترا، في تعليق نال أكثر من ألفي إعجاب: "هل لديكم أدنى قدر من الاحترام للصين وللرياضيين؟

". ووجه آخرون غضبهم إلى الاتحاد الصيني لتنس الطاولة، الذي لم يصدر أي تعليق علني حتى الآن حول الأمر. وقال مستخدم آخر: "هم لا يعرفون كيف يبدو العلم ذو النجوم الخمس، ولا يعرفون ماذا يعني لقب أفضل لاعب". وأعدت هذه المنتجات احتفاء بانتصارات الصين في بطولة العالم لفرق تنس الطاولة، التي أُقيمت في لندن الأسبوع الماضي





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Table Tennis Chinese Fans Incorrect Flag Display World Table Tennis Team Championships London

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