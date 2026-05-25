Chinese Yuan Soars to Highest Level in 3 Years as Dollar Retreats

The Chinese Yuan has surged to its highest level in nearly three years, reaching a new high against the US Dollar, as markets anticipate the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz following the end of the Gulf War. The surge in the Yuan was driven by a retreat in green paper, as investors look forward to a peace agreement that could lift global growth prospects. The Yuan also benefited from a rally in global equity markets, with the Shanghai Composite Index rising by 0.4%.

رياح «سلام هرمز» تقفز باليوان الصيني لأعلى مستوى في 3 سنواتسجل اليوان الصيني قفزة حادة أمام الدولار الأميركي في مستهل تداولات الأسبوع، ليحلق عند أعلى مستوياته في نحو ثلاث سنوات؛ مستفيداً من التراجع الجماعي للورقة الخضراء إثر انتعاش آمال الأسواق العالمية بقرب التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام ينهي حرب الخليج، وسط ترقب لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز الاستراتيجي.

وانعكست شهية المخاطرة المرتفعة سريعاً على منصات التداول؛ حيث قفز اليوان في التعاملات الداخلية ليرتفع بنسبة 0.25 في المائة ملامساً مستوى 6.7803 يوان للدولار، وهو المستوى الأقوى للعملة الصينية منذ 9 فبراير (شباط) 2023. وسار اليوان في الأسواق الخارجية على المسار الصعودي ذاته مسجلاً 6.7812 يوان للدولار، ليرفع المكاسب الإجمالية للعملة الصينية أمام الدولار إلى أكثر من 3 في المائة منذ مطلع العام الحالي.

وقبيل افتتاح الأسواق، حدد بنك الشعب الصيني (البنك المركزي) السعر المرجعي اليومي عند 6.8318 يوان للدولار، وهو أقوى تعيين رسمي للعملة منذ فبراير 2023، وإن جاء أضعف بنحو 438 نقطة أساس من تقديرات المحللين. وتفسر الأوساط المالية في شنغهاي هذا الإجراء من قبل المركزي الصيني بأنه «محاولة متعمدة» لكبح جماح الارتفاع المفرط لليوان والحفاظ على استقرار الصرف ضمن نطاق التذبذب المسموح به بـ2 في المائة صعوداً وهبوطاً





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chinese Yuan Dollar Strait Of Hormuz Global Growth Prospects Peace Agreement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Organization raises Ebola risk in CongoGlobal Health Organization raised the Ebola risk level in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 'high' to 'very high' at the national level. In a press conference with the Africa Director of the organization, the Head of the World Health Organization stressed on the rapid spread of the virus and confirmed 82 cases, including 7 confirmed deaths and more than 750 suspected cases.

Read more »

China Prepares for Launch of Manned Spacecraft Shenzhou-23China is preparing to launch the manned spacecraft Shenzhou-23 tonight as part of its continuous development of the Chinese Space Station and the expansion of manned space missions.

Read more »

Mixed Signals in Market Looking to Trump AdministrationThe administration of US President NAME is facing an unexpected and complex test of its economic policy-making amid rising pressure from a powerful, largely independent financial sector—the bond market. This increasing pressure is reflected in a significant hike in US Treasury yields, which have surged beyond the 4.5% mark, touching the highest level since January 2025.

Read more »

Bahrain courts sentence suspects to prison terms ranging from 10 to life for Iran-related offensesBahrain's Supreme Security Court, Sunday, handed down prison sentences for suspects ranging from ten years to life for allegedly supporting Iranian attacks and collaborating with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Read more »

Group Secures Business Deal Following Years Of PursuitThe German conglomerate Axel Springer has announced that they have successfully completed the acquisition of The Telegraph, a British conservative and right-leaning newspaper established in 1855, after years of trying to buy it.

Read more »

Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Signs First Aerial Survey of Mineral Resources in 42 YearsThe Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on Sunday the signing of an agreement for the first aerial survey of mineral resources since 1973. The survey will be conducted by the Egyptian Mining and Industries Syndicate and the Spanish company "Excalibur". The signing took place at the Mersa Alam Airport in the Red Sea governorate, where the specialized plane equipped with advanced technology landed, preparing for the start of the survey.

Read more »