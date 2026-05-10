Chinese Vice President to Hold Trade Talks with US Officials in South Korea

The Chinese vice president, He Lifeng, will lead a trade delegation to South Korea to discuss economic and trade issues with US officials on May 12 and 13. The talks follow a series of phone calls and meetings between the leaders of the two countries, including their summit in Busan, South Korea, in October.

10 مايو 2026 - 21:21 | آخر تحديث 10 مايو 2026 - 21:21 أعلنت وزارة التجارة الصينية أن نائب رئيس مجلس الدولة الصيني خه لي فنغ سيرأس وفداً إلى كوريا الجنوبية لإجراء محادثات تجارية مع مسؤولين أمريكيين يومي 12 و13 مايو الجاري.

وجاء في بيان نشرته الوزارة على موقعها بالإنترنت اليوم أن المحادثات ستركز على القضايا الاقتصادية والتجارية التي تهم الجانبين. وذكر البيان أن المباحثات تأتي في أعقاب التوافق الذي تسنى التوصل إليه خلال مكالمات هاتفية واجتماعات سابقة بين رئيسي البلدين، منها اجتماعهما في بوسان بكوريا الجنوبية في أكتوبر الماضي. وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، في منشور على منصة «إكس»، أعلن أنه سيتوجه غداً (الإثنين) إلى اليابان وكوريا الجنوبية، لعقد سلسلة من الاجتماعات.

وأشار إلى أنه سيلتقي في طوكيو رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايشي، ووزيرة المالية ساتسوكي كاتاياما بعد غد (الثلاثاء)، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة بلومبرغ للأنباء اليوم. وأضاف بيسنت أنه سيلتقي أيضاً ممثلين آخرين من الحكومة والقطاع الخاص لإجراء محادثات حول العلاقات الاقتصادية بين الولايات المتحدة واليابان، مشيراً إلى أنه سيتوجه إلى كوريا الجنوبية، لإجراء محادثة مع نائب رئيس الوزراء الصيني





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chinese Vice President Trade Talks US Officials South Korea Economic Issues Trade Issues US-China Relations US-South Korea Relations US-Japan Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Truce for 3 Days Offered by US PresidentPresident of the United States announces a 3-day truce between Russia and Ukraine to celebrate Russian victory day and Ukrainian liberation day.

Read more »

US President Trump Says No Need for 'Project Freedom' in Strait of Hormuz, Says There Are AlternativesUS President Donald Trump has stated that he does not see the need for the 'Project Freedom' initiative, which aims to allow commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. He mentioned that Pakistan had requested the US not to continue with the project. He also mentioned that the US may resume the project if things do not go smoothly. He further stated that the talks with Iran are progressing well and that the US will receive a response from Iran soon regarding a proposal to end the war.

Read more »

الصين تشهد تزايد صادراتها في أبريل مع نمو مخاوف من ارتفاع تكاليف المدخلات عالمياًChina's exports surged in April, with factories responding to growing demand from sectors related to artificial intelligence and others seeking to store components amid fears that the Iran-China trade war will push up global input costs. The strong reading on exports, which lifted China's trade surplus with the US to $87.7 billion since the start of the year, is expected to be a focus of attention this week with US President Donald Trump's visit to China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where a possible extension of the trade truce agreed upon last year is expected.

Read more »

French President Macron Meets Egyptian President Sisi and People of EgyptFrench President Macron visited Egypt and met with Egyptian President Sisi and the people of Egypt. They opened the new campus of the University of Senegal, which is a prominent academic institution affiliated with the International Organization of Francophonie. The visit is part of a growing relationship between Egypt and France, which has been elevated to a strategic partnership.

Read more »

مدرب المنتخب السعودي: إجراء قرعة كأس آسيا مهمة قبل ста kickskubet ears offGreek coach assures 'Green's' participation in the 2027 Asian Cup and talks about the current Saudi League, LaLiga, and the role of locals.

Read more »

American Officials Awaiting Tehran's Response to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Gaza War Mediation AttemptsAmerican officials are waiting for a response from Tehran regarding a ceasefire proposal, as the ongoing ceasefire efforts in Gaza have not led to a breakthrough in negotiations towards a peace agreement. Meanwhile, the American special envoy Steve Vincent met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman AlThani, discussing US support for Qatari defense, as well as maintaining coordination to enhance stability and security throughout the Middle East. Additionally, AlThani met with US Vice President Joseph R. Biden and discussed bilateral military and security ties, particularly in the context of Yemen and Iran. A report also mentions that a Qatari liquefied natural gas carrier departed for Pakistan at the request of Iran, indicating a positive step towards building trust before entering into ceasefire agreement negotiations.

Read more »