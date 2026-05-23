Chemical Leak Prompts Emergency Evacuations in Several Southern California Cities

More than 40,000 people were evacuated from several cities in southern California due to potential chemical leaks at an aviation facility. The leak in the Gardngrove facility involves a highly flammable and volatile chemical used in plastic production.

أجلي أكثر من 40 ألف شخص في عدة مدن بجنوب كاليفورنيا، بعد أن حذر مسؤولون من أن خزانا تتسرب منه مواد كيميائية سامة في منشأة للطيران بمقاطعة أورانج سوف ينهار حتما وقد ينفجر.

وقال رئيس هيئة الإطفاء في المقاطعة، كريغ كوفي، إن الخزان في منشأة 'غاردن غروف' يحتوي على نحو 7000 غالون من مادة 'ميثاكريلات الميثيل' الشديدة الاشتعال والتطاير، المستخدمة في صناعة البلاستيك. وأضاف كوفي في مؤتمر صحفي: 'هذا الشيء سينهار، لا نعرف متى' . مرجحا خيارين: إما انهيار الخزان وتسرب المواد الكيميائية، أو انفجاره في 'حالة ارتفاع حراري' قد تمتد إلى خزانات مجاورة.

أشار إلى أن فرق الطوارئ تعمل على تبريد الخزان وإيجاد حلول لتخفيف الضغط عنه، مؤكدا عدم وجود تسرب للغاز نشط حاليا، وأن جودة الهواء لا تزال تحت المراقبة. بدأ الحادثة بعد ظهر الخميس الماضي بتسرب من نظام التبريد في أحد الخزانات الثلاثة بالمنشأة. ورغم محاولات السيطرة الأولية، قررت السلطات صباح الجمعة توسيع أوامر الإجلاء لتشمل مدن غاردن غروف وسايبريس وستانunton وآناهايم وبونا بارك وويستمنستر





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California Aviation Facility Emergency Evacuation Chemical Leak

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