Central Bank Challenges in Stabilizing Libyan Dinar

News Text discusses the challenges faced by the Central Bank of Libya in stabilizing the Libyan Dinar and achieving its macroeconomic targets. The text highlights the failure of the CBL's attempts to control the Naousa (parallel market) of foreign exchange and the subsequent inflation. It also discusses the weaknesses in the control and oversight mechanisms, including the lack of a robust system for monitoring transactions in Libyan Dirham and foreign exchange.

NEWS TEXT: The text relates to the challenges faced by the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) in stabilizing the Libya n Dinar and achieving its macroeconomic targets.

The text discusses the failure of the Central Bank of Libya's (CBL) efforts to control the Naousa (parallel market) of foreign exchange and the resulting inflation. The text also highlights the weaknesses in the control and oversight mechanisms, including the lack of a robust system for monitoring transactions in Libyan Dirham and foreign exchange.

In addition, it brings to light the challenges faced by the CBL in dealing with the informal sector in foreign exchange transactions, including their impact on the overall economic performance





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Libya Currency Monetary Policy Naousa Inflation

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