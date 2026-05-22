Back Talk: US plans to jail Cuban president to serve US charges

US Justice Department announces that U.S. plans to extradite Raul Castro in September following launch of charges related to civilian aircraft crashes.

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US Justice Department Raul Castro Extradition Civilian Aircraft Crashes US Plans September

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