Barcelona's Ferrimón Lobbes to undergo surgery after breaking his leg in the Copa del Rey match

Barcelona's midfielder, Fermín López, will undergo surgery after breaking his leg in a Copa del Rey match against Real Betis. The injury poses a threat to his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

أعلن نادي برشلونة خضوع لاعبه فيرمين لوبيز لعملية جراحية بعد تعرضه لكسر في مشط القدم اليمنى، مما يهدد مشاركته في كأس العالم 2026. وقال نادي برشلونة في بيان: 'تعرض لاعب الفريق الأول فيرمين لوبيز (23 عاما) لكسر في عظمة مشط القدم الخامسة في قدمه اليمنى خلال مباراة فريقه ضد ريال بيتيس وسيخضع لعملية جراحية'.

تعرض اللاعب للإصابة في مباراة الأحد في الجولة 37 للدوري (الليغا) التي انتهت لصالح البلوغرانا بنتيجة 3-1. وتشير التقييمات الأولية إلى أن لوبيز قد يغيب عن الملاعب لمدة تتراوح بين 6 و8 أسابيع، وهي فترة كافية لغيابه عن كأس العالم.

يعد غياب فيرمين ضربة قوية للمنتخب الإسباني نظرا لأنه لم يكن لاعبا أساسيا مع المدرب لويس دي لا فوينتي في التصفيات، إذ كانت مشاركته محدودة، إلا أن تألقه في نهاية الموسم جعله أحد أهم لاعبي برشلونة الذي فاز بلقب الدوري للمرة الثانية تواليا والتاسعة والعشرين في تاريخه. وقدم لاعب الوسط الإسباني مستوى متميزا مع الفريق الكاتالوني ليسهم بشكل مؤثر في الفوز بلقب الدوري للمرة الثانية تواليا والتاسعة والعشرين في تاريخه، وبلغ رصيده هذا الموسم 13 هدفا و17 تمريرة حاسمة في جميع المسابقات.

"حسب وسائل الإعلام الإسبانية، يعتزم دي لافوينتي عدم إشراك لامين يامال، ونيكو ويليامز، وميكيل ميرينو حتى المباراة ضد أروغواي، وهذا يعني أن فيرمين لوبيز كان أحد الخيارات الأساسية المطروحة في تشكيلة المنتخب في المراحل الأولى من البطولة. ومن المقرر أن يعلن دي لا فوينتي عن قائمة'لاروخا' النهائية الاثنين المقبل، حين ينافس الفريق في المجموعة الثامنة بكأس العالم 2026، مع منتخبات السعودية وأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر.

وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك نهائيات كأس العالم في الفترة من 11 يونيو/حزيران حتى 19 يوليو/تموز المقبلين، بمشاركة 48 منتخبا لأول مرة. " إسرائيل.. تحذيرات عسكرية من حماية المستوطنات الجديدة بالضف





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Barcelona Fermimón Lóbres Surgery Copa Del Rey Real Betis Leg Break World Cup Luis Di La Fuente Di La Fuente Team Rosters Brazil's World Cup Bidding United States' Canada's And Mexico's Hosting Rotation United States Bid Canada Bid Mexico Bid

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