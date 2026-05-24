Barcelona lose La Liga title to Valencia; Lewandowski scores for month of breathing space

Barcelona's La Liga title defense ended with defeat to Valencia, with Robert Lewandowski scoring the sole goal in the 61st minute.

The Barcelona soccer team finished its La Liga season in defeat to visiting champions Valencia , scoring one goal to three, on Saturday, at the Mestalla Stadium, in the final match of the competition.

With this result, Barcelona's record remains 94 points, ranking first, while Valencia's record rises to 49 points, ranking eighth. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 61st minute with a shot that deflected off Ferran Torres and went into the net, surpassing goalkeeper Stevan Mitrovic.

Valencia tied the score five minutes later when midfielder Havertz shot powerfully from outside the area, and Luis Ruich had the lead 71 minutes in with a powerful volley from the edge of the area after taking it off the Barca defense. The referee awarded a penalty to Valencia in the 77th minute after Mark Pickenal's foul on Choco Casquero, which the video assistant referee later canceled after determining that the contact was outside the area.

Barcelona's trio was completed by goalkeeper Guido Rodiger in the 7+90th minute with a powerful shot from outside the area





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Barcelona La Liga Valencia Robert Lewandowski Hazard Casquero Mitrovic Video Assistant Referee

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