Bank warns of critical points in commodity markets due to shipping disruptions

A report by HSBC warns that the prolonged closure of the vital shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz could push some commodity markets to critical points. The report states that the longer the closure, the greater the decline in inventory and the higher the likelihood of reaching critical points in commodity markets for some goods. The report also mentions that determining the exact timing of reaching these critical points remains a challenge.

، ووفقاً لبنك" إتش إس بي سي" الذي حذر من أن استمرار تعطل حركة الشحن عبر الممر المائي الحيوي قد يدفع بعض الأسواق إلى نقاط تحول حرجة.

ذكر محللون بقيادة بول بلوكسهام في تقرير منشور أمس أن"كلما طال إغلاق مضيق هرمز، تراجع المخزون بصورة أكبر، وزادت احتمالات الوصول إلى نقاط تحول في أسواق بعض السلع". وأضافوا أن تحديد التوقيت الدقيق لوصول الأسواق إلى هذه المرحلة يظل أمراً بالغ الصعوبة.

كانت أسعار المواد الخام قد سجلت مستوى قياسياً في منتصف مايو الماضي، قبل أن تتخلى عن جزء من مكاسبها مع تكثيف الولايات المتحدة الأميركية جهودها لتمديد الهدنة في حربها مع إيران، وهو ما قد يفضي إلى إعادة فتح الممر المائي الحيوي ويمهد في نهاية المطاف لإنهاء الصراع. أشار البنك إلى أن النظرة الإيجابية للسلع الأساسية لا تقتصر على الشرق الأوسط، إذ تشمل أيضاً عوامل داعمة أخرى مثل ارتفاع الطلب على المعادن الأساسية، وعلى رأسها النحاس، إضافة إلى اقتراب حدوث ظاهرة"إل نينيو" المناخية التي قد تؤثر سلباً في إمدادات المحاصيل الزراعية.

رأى المحللون أن دورة السلع الأساسية العالمية ما زالت تمر بمرحلة"سوق صاعدة بقوة هائلة", لكنها تختلف عن الدورات السابقة لأن المحرك الرئيسي لها هو اضطرابات الإمدادات. وتابعوا:"بدلاً من وصفها بدورة هائلة، نطلق عليها ضغوطاً هائلة"، في إشارة إلى أبحاث سابقة للبنك. حذر التقرير من أنه إذا ظل مضيق هرمز مغلقاً تقريباً، فقد يهبط مخزون النفط إلى مستويات تشغيلية حرجة، ما قد يؤدي إلى ارتفاعات سعرية أكثر شدة وبوتيرة غير منتظمة، فضلاً عن حدوث نقص حقيقي في الإمدادات.

كان مضيق هرمز، في أوقات السلم، ينقل نحو خُمس تجارة النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية. وتداول خام برنت القياسي العالمي قرب 94 دولاراً للبرميل اليوم بعد تراجع محدود، وهو مستوى يقل كثيراً عن الذروة التي تجاوزت 126 دولاراً للبرميل خلال حرب إيران. في أسواق المعادن، سجل الألمنيوم أعلى مستوى له في 4 سنوات، بينما بلغ سعر النحاس 13976 دولاراً للطن، مرتفعاً بنحو 13% منذ بداية العام الجاري.

قال محللون إن قصة الطلب الهيكلي على الألمنيوم ما زالت إيجابية، لكن أحد أبرز العوامل الداعمة للأسعار في الفترة الأخيرة يتمثل في الأضرار التي لحقت بسعة صهر الألمنيوم في الشرق الأوسط. أضافوا أن ارتفاع أسعار النحاس يعود بالدرجة الأولى إلى قوة الطلب





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