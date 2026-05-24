Banks Brace for More Derivatives Trading as Tech Giants Embrace AI Investments

The rise of AI investments among major tech companies like Facebook and Google has led banks to increase their derivatives trading to stay relevant. Hedge funds are capitalizing on this trend by selling protection on these high-yielding assets, leading to elevated protection costs and increased hedging opportunities.

بينما تجمع شركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى مئات المليارات من الدولارات لتمويل استثمارات الذكاء الاصطناعي، تجد بنوك وول ستريت نفسها مضطرة بشكل متنامي إلى تداول المزيد من المشتقات الائتمانية لمواصلة التعامل مع شركات التكنولوجيا العملاقة.

وتخلق هذه الطفرة في النشاط فرصة لصناديق التحوط لتحقيق أرباح من الطلب المتزايد للبنوك على هذه الأدوات. تواجه البنوك عادة حدوداً لحجم الانكشاف الذي يمكن أن تتحمله تجاه شركة واحدة عبر محافظ القروض ودفاتر المشتقات. لكن ما يُعرف بشركات"الهايبرسكيلرز" مثل"ميتا بلاتفورمز" (Meta Platforms) و"ألفابت" (Alphabet) تجمع رؤوس أموال ضخمة للغاية لتمويل برامج الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بها —إذ يُقدّر أنها اقترضت بالفعل أكثر من 250 مليار دولار عالمياً لهذا الغرض— ما يعني أن البنوك ربما بدأت تقترب من تلك الحدود





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Tech Giants AI Investments Derivatives Trading Hedge Funds Protection Costs

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