Bahrain Condemns Iranian Attacks, Calls for Ceasefire and Peace

Bahrain has strongly condemned the repeated Iranian attacks on its territory and that of Kuwait, which took place this morning with the launch of seven cruise missiles towards its territory. The attacks were successfully intercepted by the Bahraini military with the help of God. The Bahraini Foreign Ministry, according to Bahrain News Agency, described the attacks as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the two countries and a blatant disregard for international law and the UN Charter. The ministry emphasized that the attacks threaten the security of the region and stability, and contradict the Islamic call to avoid violence and refrain from shedding blood. The ministry also called for an immediate end to these unjustified attacks and the choice between peace and isolation, urging the opening of the Strait of Hormuz completely and without restrictions, or tolls, to ensure the freedom of maritime traffic, which is guaranteed by international law and the fulfillment of relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The ministry also called for the immediate cessation of attacks, the disclosure of the locations of underwater mines, and the cooperation in their removal, as well as the establishment of a safe and humanitarian corridor to allow the safe passage of civilian ships and the safe return of more than 20,000 stranded seafarers to their families.

أدانت مملكة البحرين بأشد العبارات تجدد الاعتداءات الإيرانية عليها وعلى دولة الكويت التي تعرض لها البلدان فجر اليوم، بإطلاق سبعة صواريخ بالستية باتجاه أراضيهما تم اعتراضها بنجاح بفضل الله، مؤكدة يقظة القوات المسلحة الباسلة في البلدين وجاهزيتها التامة للتصدي لأي عدوان آثم.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية البحرينية -وفقًا لوكالة أنباء البحرين- أن هذا الاعتداء السافر يمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا لسيادة البلدين وخرقًا فاضحًا لميثاق الأمم المتحدة والأعراف الدولية، وتماديًا في انتهاك قرارات الشرعية الدولية، وفي مقدمتها قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 “2026” الذي أدان اعتداءات إيران غير المبررة وأي مساعٍ لإغلاق مضيق هرمز، أو عرقلة الملاحة الدولية فيه، وتهديدًا لأمن منطقة الخليج العربي واستقرارها، ويتناقض مع ما يدعو إليه ديننا الإسلامي الحنيف من نبذ العدوان وحقن الدماء.

وأوضحت أن الأمن لا يُبنى بالصواريخ والمسيرات ولا يُصان الاستقرار بزرع الألغام، داعية إلى الكف الفوري عن هذه الاعتداءات غير المبررة والجنوح إلى السلام، وفتح مضيق هرمز كاملًا وبلا قيود، أو رسوم صونًا لحرية الملاحة البحرية التي تكفلها القوانين الدولية والامتثال لقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة، والكشف عن مواقع الألغام البحرية والتعاون في إزالتها، وفتح ممرٍّ إنسانيٍّ آمنٍ يكفل سلامة عبور السفن المدنية، والسماح بمغادرة أكثر من عشرين ألف من البحارة العالقين والعودة الآمنة إلى ذويهم.

وجددت الوزارة التأكيد بأن مملكة البحرين تتمسك بخيار السلام والاستقرار للمنطقة، وأن صبرها لا يعني تهاونًا، وأن الدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها وحماية شعبها خط أحمر لا تساوم عليه، وستتخذ كل الإجراءات المشروعة لحماية أمنها واثقةً بوقوف أشقائها وحلفائها إلى جانبها, فالخيار بيد من يطلق الصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة اليوم إما الانخراط في مسار السلام والتعاون، أو الحكم على النفس بالعزلة والتهميش





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Bahrain Iran Kuwait Attacks Intercepted Sovereignty International Law UN Charter Security Region Strait Of Hormuz Freedom Of Maritime Traffic Underwater Mines Humanitarian Corridor

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