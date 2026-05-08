Bahrain and US Present Project Resolution to UN Security Council on Gulf Crisis

The Gulf region is witnessing a growing tension over the Strait of Hormuz, with Bahrain and the US presenting a project resolution to the UN Security Council on behalf of the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The resolution calls for the establishment of an humanitarian corridor to ensure the passage of aid and protect navigation according to international law. The ambassadors of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US, as well as the US Ambassador, attended the press conference outside the Security Council chamber. The Bahrain representative, Mr. Jamal Al-Rawi, emphasized the vital role of the Strait in maintaining regional stability and global economic prosperity, warning of the dangers of recent developments and stressing the need for a safe and open passage through collective action. The US Ambassador, Mr. Mike Pence, stated that the resolution also demands Iran to remove mines, stop planting them, and end illegal fees in the Strait. The Russian Mission to the UN stated that the draft resolution prepared by Russia and China on Iran remains on the table of the Security Council.

منطقة الخليج العربية تشهد توتراً متصاعداً حول مضيق هرمز، حيث تقدم مملكة البحرين والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مشروع قرار نيابة عن الإمارات وقطر والكويت والمملكة العربية السعودية إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي، يدعو إلى إنشاء ممر إنساني لضمان مرور المساعدات وحماية الملاحة وفقا للقانون الدولي.

وقد أدلى السفير جمال الرويعي، الممثل الدائم للبحرين لدى الأمم المتحدة، بتصريح صحفي، أكد على أهمية المضيق الحيوي لاستقرار وازدهار الخليج والاقتصاد العالمي، وحذر من خطورة التطورات الأخيرة، معتبراً أن تطبيع مثل هذه الممارسات أمر غير مقبول. كما يتناول المشروع المشاركة في جهود الأمم المتحدة لإنشاء ممر إنساني في المضيق، ويستند إلى مبدأ حرية الملاحة وفقاً للقانون الدولي واتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار.

وقد أوضح السفير الأمريكي مايك والتز أن المشروع يطالب إيران أيضاً بإزالة الألغام البحرية والتوقف عن زرعها، وإنهاء فرض رسوم غير قانونية في المضيق، والسماح للأمم المتحدة بنقل المساعدات الإنسانية المنقذة للحياة عبر هذا الممر الدولي. وقد أكدت البعثة الروسية لدى الأمم المتحدة أن مشروع القرار الذي أعدته روسيا والصين بشأن إيران لا يزال مطروحا على طاولة مجلس الأمن.

وقد أعلن المستشار الإيراني محسن رضائي، تخلي طهران عن سياسة الصبر الاستراتيجي، رافضاً سيناريوهات واشنطن الاستعراضية بشأن مضيق هرمز، وأكد إصرار بلاده على انتزاع كامل حقوقها وتعويضاتها. وقد أظهرت الأحداث الأخيرة حالة من القلق والهلع في العالم العربي، حيث حذر البيت الأبيض من الحرب مع إيران، بينما يصر الإيرانيون على مواصلة سياسة الصبر الاستراتيجي، معربين عن إصرارهم على انتزاع كامل حقوقهم وتعويضاتهم





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Bahrain US Project Resolution UN Security Council Gulf Crisis Strait Of Hormuz Humanitarian Corridor International Law Iran Russia China US Ambassador Bahrain Representative Bahrain Ambassador Kuwait Ambassador Qatar Ambassador Saudi Arabia Ambassador US Ambassador Mike Pence Russian Mission To The UN

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