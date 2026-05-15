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رئيس الاميركي الاول في زيارة للصين منذ اربع سنوات, معدوم التفاصيل حول المباحثاتتضم هذه الزيارة تحديات هامة, حيث من المتوقع بحث التجارة الدولية والتهديدات التي تواجهها ومواجهة الحرب في ايران والمنطقة, حيث تحظر الصين على امتلاك رقائق تكنولوجيا الذكاء الاصطناعي 'إنفيديا' في حين تريد الولايات المتحدة فتح المجال للتعاون التجاري, حيث اضطرت لزيارة مضاعفة بسبب التوترات في العلاقات بين البلدين, حيث سيلتقي اللابانان في طائرة الرئاسة الذي يحافرها اثنان من رؤساء الشركات الكامنة وراء العديد من الشركات الأمريكية الكبرى بأرقام غير مسبوقة وقدم له المنتجات والأخبار, حيث تؤكد وسائل الاعلام الصينية انлось وهو reapable visit as China's diplomatic ties with the United States cooled during Trump's time in office, where China has expressed readiness to work with the United States to expand cooperation and resolve disputes.金山杰. notas, وقدمت الصين US$386 billion in goods and services in 2019, compared to US $676 billion in goods and services to China.

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Rise of Controversy over Medical Information on Social Media: A Public Health ConcernThe rise of misinformation and controversy on social media regarding medical information poses a significant public health concern. As the nature of public discourse shifts towards shock-value and sensationalism, individuals may be drawn to information that challenges conventional wisdom and authorities, instead of relying on credible sources of medical knowledge.

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ترامب: الصين عرض المساعدة في فتح مضيق هرمز، لن يرسل معدات عسكرية لإيرانPresident Donald Trump confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping offered assistance to China in opening the Strait of Hormuz, and stated that the US will not send military equipment to support Iran in its war with the US and Israel. He also emphasized that the US will not provide any military support to Iran. President Xi Jinping expressed his desire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating that if he can provide any assistance, he is ready for that. The two leaders held high-level talks in Beijing on Thursday, discussing the wars in Iran and Ukraine, as well as the bilateral economic cooperation.

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Monica Witt, Former US Army Intelligence Officer, Offered Classified Info to Iran, Facing $200,000 RewardMonica Witt, a former US Army intelligence officer and former CIA counterintelligence operative, served in the military between 1997 and 2008 before working as a contractor and providing classified information to Iran, posing a threat to national security, according to the indictment. The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to her arrest and prosecution.

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FBI Offers $200,000 Reward for Monica Witt's Location or ArrestThe FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for any information leading to the location or arrest of former Air Force intelligence officer Monica Witt, who is accused of espionage on behalf of Iran.

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President’s Meeting in Beijing on Trade PoliciesChina and the US are in talks on trade policies with President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump holding the discussions in Beijing. There is no information available on whether the talks resulted in any concrete agreements or agreements on future trade policies.

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