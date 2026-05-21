BBC Radio Caroline Operator Apologies after Announcing King Charles III's Death by Error

The operator of British radio station BBC Radio Caroline has apologized for announcing the death of King Charles III by mistake, causing panic among listeners.

21 مايو 2026 - 03:44 | آخر تحديث 21 مايو 2026 - 03:44اعتذر مدير محطة راديو كارولاين البريطانية الشهيرة بيتر مور للملك تشارلز الثالث بعد أن أعلنت المحطة وفاته بالخطأ، في واقعة أثارت الذعر بين المستمعين يوم الثلاثاء 19 مايو.

وقال مور في بيان نشره عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي التابعة للمحطة: تم الإعلان خطأً أن جلالة الملك قد توفي.. نعتذر لجلالته وللمستمعين عن الإزعاج والضيق الذي تسببنا فيه عن غير قصد. أوضح مدير المحطة أن الخطأ وقع بسبب خلل حاسوبي في الاستوديو الرئيسي، أدى إلى تفعيل بروتوكول ‘وفاة العاهل’ المُعد مسبقاً في جميع المحطات الإذاعية البريطانية تحسباً لهذا الحدث.

وعند تفعيل البروتوكول بالخطأ، قامت المحطة بقطع البث فوراً، وبثت الإعلان الرسمي، ثم عزفت النشيد الوطني ‘الله يحفظ الملك’ وتوقفت عن البث لمدة حوالى 15 دقيقة، وهو ما يتوافق مع الإجراءات المقررة. ثم استأنفت البث وتقدمت بالاعتذار مباشرة على الهواء، وأكّد في البيان أن سعدت راديو كارولاين سابقاً ببث رسالة عيد الميلاد لجلالة الملكة الراحلة، ثم لجلالة الملك، ونأمل في الاستمرار في ذلك لسنوات عديدة قادمة.

راديو كارولاين هي محطة إذاعية بريطانية تاريخية، أُسست عام 1964 كمحطة ‘قرصان’ تبث من البحر لتجاوز احتكار هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (BBC)، وتُعد اليوم ببثها الموسيقي الكلاسيكي والروك، وتبث عبر الإنترنت وفي مناطق وسط وجنوب إنجلترا. ويُعد بروتوكول ‘وفاة العاهل’ إجراءً موحداً لجميع المحطات البريطانية، يتضمن بث إعلان رسمي، وعزف النشيد الوطني، وقطع البرامج العادية لفترة زمنية معينة احتراماً للحدث.

يأتي الحادث في وقت يقوم الملك تشارلز الثالث وزوجته الملكة كاميلا بجولة رسمية في إيرلندا الشمالية، وكان يشارك في فعاليات عامة ويتلقى الترحيب الشعبي





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BBC Radio Caroline King Charles III Operator Announcement Error Panic

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