British Police Investigation into Andrew Morton's Alleged Violations of Public Trust Expected to Be Lengthy and Complex

The investigation into allegations of misconduct by Andrew Morton, the former British Ambassador to Luxembourg, is expected to be lengthy and complex, according to a senior police officer. Morton was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office, which could include inappropriate sexual behavior. The investigation is being conducted in connection with allegations that Morton shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

قال ضابط كبير الشرطة البريطانية إن تحقيق الشرطة في قضية آندرو ماونتباتن-وندسور سيكون طويلا ومعقدا، وذلك بعد اعتقاله في وقت سابق من هذا العام للاشتباه في ارتكابه مخالفات في الوظيفة العامة، وهي جريمة يمكن أن تشمل السلوك الجنسي غير اللائق.

واستجوب محققون آندرو لساعات بعد اعتقاله من منزله في نورفولك في فبراير شباط في أعقاب نشر وزارة العدل الأمريكية لملايين الوثائق المتعلقة برجل الأعمال جيفري إبستين المدان بجرائم جنسية. ونفى آندرو (66 عاما) مرارا ارتكاب أي مخالفة فيما يتعلق بإبستين، وعبر عن ندمه على صداقتهما. ولم يصدر عنه أي تصريح علني منذ اعتقاله. وقال أوليفر رايت مساعد قائد شرطة وادي التيمز التي تتولى التحقيق للصحفيين: التحقيق بالضرورة سيكون شاملا للغاية وسيستغرق وقتا...

لن يكون تحقيقا سريعا بأي حال من الأحوال. ويركز التحقيق على دور الأمير السابق عندما شغل منصب ممثل التجارة والاستثمار الخاص بين عامي 2001 و2011، إذ تشير رسائل بريد إلكتروني نشرتها وزارة العدل إلى أنه شارك معلومات سرية مع إبستين. ويمكن أيضا أن يتعلق سوء السلوك في الوظيفة العامة، الذي تصل عقوبته القصوى إلى السجن المؤبد، بأي مخالفة خطيرة مثل مشاركة المعلومات السرية أو الفساد أو سوء السلوك الجنسي.

وأضاف رايت، دون أن يذكر آندرو بالاسم كما هو معتاد في بريطانيا قبل توجيه الاتهام لأي شخص،: هناك عدد من أوجه الاتهام بسوء السلوك التي يفحصها التحقيق. لذلك نتحدث مع مجموعة من الشهود. وأشار إلى أن الشرطة تلقت كمية كبيرة من المعلومات من الجمهور ومصادر أخرى، وأن التحقيق سيكون معقدا للغاية. وقال رايت إن الشرطة تنظر أيضا في تقارير تفيد بأن امرأة اصطحبت إلى عنوان في وندسور عام 2010 لأغراض جنسية بعد أن ذكر محاميها لهيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (بي.

بي. سي) أن إبستين أرسلها إلى بريطانيا من أجل لقاء جنسي مع الأمير السابق





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British Police Andrew Morton Allegations Of Misconduct Suspicion Of Misconduct In Public Office Sensitive Information Jeffrey Epstein

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