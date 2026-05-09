British PM Starmer Faces Growing Crisis within Labor Party

After struggling elections and losses, the leader of the British Labour party, Keir Starmer, faces an escalating crisis within his own party. The Opposition, led by Nigel Farage, is gaining support, while key positions in Scotland and London were lost.

تواجه قيادة رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر أزمة متصاعدة بعد النتائج السيئة في الانتخابات المحلية بإنجلترا... تواجه قيادة رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر أزمة متصاعدة بعد النتائج السيئة في الانتخابات المحلية بإنجلترا...

تواجه قيادة رئيس الوزراء سجل ستارمر"أتساو" بعد نتائج الانتخابات المحلية، الجديدة مع أكثر من 1400 مقعد بفوز العمال... "





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British Labour Party Keir Starmer Nigel Farage Scottish Elections London Elections

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