British Elections: The Rise of Populist Parties and the Decline of Democracy

The article discusses the recent British elections and the rise of populist parties, such as the Conservative Party and the Brexit Party, which have gained popularity due to the failure of the Labour Party to address economic, social, and political issues. The decline of democracy is highlighted, with the author questioning how a highly educated society like Britain can overlook facts and vote for populist leaders who promise quick fixes but lack the ability to sustain their promises. The article also mentions the role of money in politics and the need for reforms to strengthen democracy.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D8%A3%D9%8A/5271799-%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%AE%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%B7%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%8A%D9%85%D9%82%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B7%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%88%D8%A5%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%A7%D8%AC-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%A8%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AFفي الحادي عشرَ من نوفمبر (تشرين الثاني) عام 1947 وقفَ الزعيمُ البريطانيُّ ونستون تشرشل في البرلمان وقال: الديمقراطيةُ أسوأ أنظمةِ الحكم مقارنة بغيرها.

هذه العبارة تشرحُ مرارةَ الزعيم تشرشل بعد خسارته الانتخابات في عام 1945، وهو المحرّرُ بلاده من النازية والفاشية. والخميس 7 مايو (أيار) صوَّت الناخبون البريطانيون في انتخابات محلية ضد زعيم «حزب العمال» ستارمر، رغم جهوده المضنية لإخراج البلاد من أزمات اقتصادية، وهجرة، وفي ظل أزمات كبرى مثل حرب أوكرانيا وإيران. المشترك في الحالتين أن الجماهير تصوّت بعاطفتها، وتنصت بسرعة لمن يَعِدها بالسمن والعسل، وإلا لما خسر تشرشل أمام كليمنت أتلي، ولا انسحق ستارمر أمام زعيم «حزب الإصلاح» نايجل فراج.

وقد يتساءل المرء: كيف يمكن لمجتمع عالي الثقافة كبريطانيا أن يقفز فوق حقائق، ويصوّت لوعود شعبوية لا تقوى على الصمود البتة أمام التدقيق؟ الإجابة شرحها أفلاطون الناقم على الديمقراطية بعد إعدام أستاذه سقراط بحجة إفساده للشباب، وهو المصلح الأكبر، وشرحتها أكثر الفيلسوفة حنا آرنت في كتابها «جذور الاستبداد»، وكذلك كتّاب آخرون، بأن الانتخابات تتحول في لحظةٍ ما إلى أداة لقتل الديمقراطية حال فقدان الناس الإيمان بالسياسيين، والمؤسسات، والقانون، وغياب التوافق على قضايا مشتركة.

في انتخابات بريطانيا كانت كل الدلائل تشير إلى فوز «حزب الإصلاح» اليميني المتشدد؛ لأن ساسة «حزب العمال» فشلوا في إصلاح الاقتصاد، ومنع التضخم، والحفاظ على ثقافة البلاد، ورصّ وحدة المجتمع، وضمان فرص عمل، وردم الهوة بين الفقراء والأغنياء... غير أن هذه المشاكل لم تبدأ مع ستارمر، بل ورثها من «حزب المحافظين»





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British Elections Populist Parties Conservative Party Brexit Party Labour Party Democracy Decline Money In Politics Reform

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