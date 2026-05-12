British Prime Minister Starmer Faces Growing Pressure Inside Labour Party, Defends His Leadership

British Prime Minister Starmer faces growing pressure inside the Labour Party, as he seeks to contain a rising rebellion within his party. He defends his leadership and vows to prove his critics wrong, emphasizing the need for more decisive action to address the country's challenges.

12 مايو 2026 - 03:53 | آخر تحديث 12 مايو 2026 - 03:53واجه رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، ضغوطاً متزايدة داخل حزب العمال، بعدما سعى في خطاب حماسي ألقاه أمس (الإثنين) إلى احتواء موجة تمرد متصاعدة داخل حزبه، مؤكداً أنه لن يتنحى عن منصبه أو يترك البلاد تدخل في أزمة سياسية جديدة.

وقال ستارمر إنه يدرك حجم الشكوك المحيطة بقيادته، لكنه تعهد بإثبات قدرته على تجاوز الأزمة، مشيراً إلى أن حكومته ستتبنى نهجاً أكثر جرأة لإحداث تغيير حقيقي في البلاد بعد سنوات من التباطؤ الاقتصادي والتوترات الاجتماعية المتفاقمة. وفي محاولة لاستعادة ثقة أعضاء حزبه، شدد رئيس الوزراء البريطاني على عزمه تعزيز العلاقات مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، وتوفير فرص عمل أفضل للشباب، إلى جانب المضي في خطة تأميم شركة الصلب البريطانية.

وجاء خطاب ستارمر في وقت تتزايد الانتقادات داخل حزب العمال، عقب النتائج السيئة التي مُني بها الحزب في الانتخابات المحلية الأخيرة، والتي اعتُبرت الأسوأ لأي حزب حاكم في بريطانيا منذ أكثر من 30 عاماً. وأدى ذلك إلى تصاعد الدعوات الداخلية لإجراء منافسة على قيادة الحزب، بعدما لوّحت وزيرة سابقة غير معروفة على نطاق واسع بالسعي لإطلاق سباق على الزعامة إذا تمكنت من جمع الدعم الكافي.

وحذر ستارمر أعضاء حزبه من الانقسام الداخلي، معتبراً أن حزب الإصلاح البريطاني اليميني وحزب الخضر يستغلان حالة الغضب الشعبي والانقسام السياسي لتحقيق مكاسب انتخابية. وأضاف: «أعلم أن البريطانيين يشعرون بالإحباط من الوضع الحالي، وبعضهم محبط مني شخصياً، لكنني سأثبت أن المشككين مخطئون». وكان ستارمر قد وصل إلى السلطة بعد فوز كاسح في انتخابات عام 2024، متعهداً بإنعاش الاقتصاد، وخفض معدلات الهجرة غير الشرعية، وتقليص فترات الانتظار في نظام الرعاية الصحية الحكومي.

لكن حكومته واجهت انتقادات متزايدة بسبب التراجع عن بعض السياسات، إضافة إلى اتهامات بالضعف السياسي وتورطه في أزمات داخلية متكررة، ما تسبب في تراجع شعبيته إلى مستويات متدنية مقارنة برؤساء الوزراء البريطانيين السابقين. كما أثارت حالة الغموض السياسي مخاوف المستثمرين، ما أدى إلى ارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض، وسط قلق من احتمال استبداله بقيادة أكثر ميلاً إلى اليسار قد تعتمد على زيادة الإنفاق الحكومي والاقتراض.

في المقابل، يواصل حزب الإصلاح في المملكة المتحدة، بقيادة نايجل فاراج، تصدر استطلاعات الرأي الوطنية منذ أكثر من عام، بينما حقق حزب الخضر تقدماً ملحوظاً في عدد من المدن البريطانية خلال الانتخابات المحلية الأخيرة. واختتم ستارمر خطابه بالتأكيد على أن «التغييرات التدريجية لم تعد كافية»، متعهداً باتخاذ خطوات أسرع وأكثر حسماً لمعالجة الأزمات التي تواجه البلاد، فيما يبقى مستقبله السياسي مرهوناً بمدى استعداد حزبه لمنحه مزيداً من الوقت





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