Bitcoin Tumbles to Lowest Level in Over a Week, as US-Iran Tensions Drive Traders to Shrink Positions

Bitcoin has retreated to its lowest level in over a week, as broader market risks stemming from the US-Iran tensions prompted traders to cut their positions. The cryptocurrency has dipped to $76,711 on Monday, which is the lowest level since May 1, before some of its losses were reversed. Other cryptocurrencies, such as Ether and Solana, have also declined.

تراجعت بيتكوين إلى أدنى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوعين، بعدما دفعت المخاطر الكلية الواسعة الناجمة عن الحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية المتداولين إلى تقليص مراكزهم. وانخفض سعرها مع تعرض العملات المشفرة على نطاق واسع لتصفية رهانات صعودية بنحو 500 مليون دولار خلال 15 دقيقة في التعاملات الآسيوية المبكرة يوم الإثنين، وفق بيانات Coinglass.

وشهدت صناديق بيتكوين المتداولة في البورصة، خروج رساميل بأكثر من مليار دولار الأسبوع الماضي، للمرة الأولى منذ أواخر يناير. وتعرض الرمز لضغوط في الأيام الأخيرة، إذ أثرت الضبابية المحيطة بالحرب الأمريكية مع إيران في الأصول عالية المخاطر. وقال الرئيس دونالد ترمب إن الوقت يداهم إيران لإبرام اتفاق. وبدأت عمليات تصفية بيتكوين بعدما هبطت العملة دون مستوى دعم رئيسي قرب 77800 دولار.

وتُظهر بيانات Coinglass أن مراكز صعودية بنحو 550 مليون دولار صُفيت بين الساعة 6:30 صباحاً و10:30 صباحاً في سنغافورة. وأوضحت راشيل لوكاس، المحللة في BTC Markets، أن تراجع بيتكوين يعكس وضعاً اقتصادياً كلياً، وبتكوين تتحرك معها. وارتفعت أسعار النفط يوم الإثنين، بينما قفزت عوائد السندات وتراجعت الأسهم الآسيوية. وجاءت المعنويات السلبية وسط غياب التقدم في إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، وهو ممر مائي تجاري حيوي.

وتركزت رهانات البيع عند 77500 دولار، مع شراء المتداولين خيارات بيع على بيتكوين بنحو 38 مليون دولار لاستحقاق 18 مايو، وفق بيانات Deribit. وقال شون مكنولتي، رئيس قسم تداول المشتقات لمنطقة آسيا والمحيط الهادئ في FalconX، إن الهبوط المفاجئ في أسعار بيتكوين يبدو أنه أطلق موجة أوامر وقف خسارة في غياب أي عناوين كلية. وأضاف أن الضعف تفاقم بفعل استمرار التحوط من مخاطر الهبوط منذ الأسبوع الماضي





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