Bill Gates Denies Personal Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Denounces His 'Abuse of Power'

Merged with the text, the title and summary are provided. The description is a brief summary of the news.

قال الملياردير بيل غيتس أمام لجنة في الكونغرس، الأربعاء، إنه لم تربطه إطلاقاً أي علاقة شخصية بجيفري إبستين، المُدان بارتكاب جرائم جنسية، وإنه أنهى علاقته به بعدما أخفق في جمع التبرعات المطلوبة لجهود المبادرات الخيرية التي يدعمها غيتس، مؤسس مايكروسوفت.

وأدلى غيتس بشهادته طوعاً في واشنطن خلال جلسة استماع مغلقة عقدتها لجنة الرقابة في مجلس النواب، التي تنظر في ملف إبستين، كما أفادت التقارير بأنه ذكر أسماء شخصيات لها نفوذ تواصل معها إبستين في إطار مساعيه لجمع التبرعات. وقال أعضاء اللجنة إن هذه الشهادة أظهرت أن إبستين كان 'جامعاً للمعارف والصداقات'، وأنه كان على صلة بأشخاص من أمثال غيتس بهدف 'إبراز القوة وتعزيز النفوذ'.

وقال غيتس، في بداية شهادته، إنه لم يشهد في أي وقت تورط إبستين في أنشطة إجرامية متواصلة، كما أنه لم تتوافر لديه أي مؤشرات تدل على ذلك. وأضاف: 'لم أزر جزيرته أو مزرعته أو منزله في فلوريدا مطلقاً. ولم أرتكب أي إساءة بحق أي شخص. ورغم أنه ربما سعى إلى بناء علاقة شخصية معي، فإنني لم أكن مهتماً بذلك أبداً ولم أبادله هذه الرغبة'





BBCArabic / 🏆 14. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jeffrey Epstein Bill Gates Congress Sexual Abuse Abuse Of Power Power Dynamics Personal Relationship Personal Relationship Denied Personal Relationship Ended Personal Relationship Ended After Failing To C Personal Relationship Ended After Failing To C Personal Relationship Ended After Failing To C Personal Relationship Ended After Failing To C Personal Relationship Ended After Failing To C Personal Relationship Ended After Failing To C Denouncing His 'Abuse Of Power' Personal Relationship Ended After Failing To C Denouncing His 'Abuse Of Power' And Denying Person Personal Relationship Ended After Failing To C Denouncing His 'Abuse Of Power' And Denying Person Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Personal Relationship Ended After Failing To C Denouncing His 'Abuse Of Power' And Denying Person Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Denying Personal Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The FIFA-US Relationship and the 2026 World CupThe article discusses the strained relationship between FIFA, the international governing body of football, and the United States, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. It highlights the political and diplomatic tensions surrounding visa issues and migration, which some argue stem from the close relationship between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and former US President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Trump Urges Immediate Passage of $350 Billion Defense Bill, Labeling It a 'Historical Investment' in the U.S. MilitaryPresident Trump has called on Congress to pass a new defense bill, worth $350 billion, which he described as a 'historic investment' in the U.S. military. The bill includes measures related to elections and society, and it aims to strengthen the American military and protect the country for future generations.

Read more »