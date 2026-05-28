Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka sparked debate at the French Open when she appeared wearing expensive jewelry worth more than 75,000 pounds, just days after leading a campaign for increased financial rewards for top players in major tournaments.

بدأت Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka her journey at the French Open amidst wide debate , as she appeared wearing luxurious jewelry worth more than 75,000 pounds, just days after leading a campaign for increased financial rewards for top players in major tournaments.

She defeated Spanish player Jessica Pascual in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-2, while wearing the expensive jewelry. The collection, provided by American jewelry brand Material Good in New York, included three necklaces and a pair of earrings, valued at a total of 148,000 dollars. Sabalenka, who is partnered with Material Good, decided not to wear the third necklace during the match, considering it to be 'a bit extravagant'.

She also mentioned that she didn't feel the weight of the jewelry and that she understands how it might look from the outside. Sabalenka, who is known for her partnership with Material Good, has been vocal about the need for increased financial rewards for lower-ranked players, as seen in her early exit from the press conference. She also mentioned that she feels more confident and comfortable when she looks good on the court.

The French Tennis Federation is planning to present a counter-proposal regarding the increase in financial rewards for players in the upcoming weeks





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

French Open Tennis Jewelry Debate Financial Rewards Belarusian Player French Tennis Federation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli strike on former Iranian president's home sparks debate on regime changeAn Israeli strike on the former Iranian president's home has sparked a debate on regime change, with critics questioning the wisdom and feasibility of the plan, while supporters argue it could potentially lead to a change in leadership.

Read more »

Ukrainian tennis player Elena Svitolin reaches Roland Garros final, praises capacity crowd, speaks with EurosportElena Svitolin, the Ukrainian tennis player, reached the Roland Garros final, stating that she was 'really lucky' to play French Open, and praised the capacity crowd. She also spoke with Eurosport and had a positive conversation.

Read more »

Player from US Wins Swiss Open Title; Car Club Raises DuesAmerican tennis player Lerer Tien won the 2026 Swiss Open title after defeating Argentina's Mariano Navone in the final match. Arthur Weiss, the first French ranked as number 1 in the world and ranked at 19th, announced his withdrawal from the French Open due to an injury. The German car club, Volkswagen, has decided to raise the membership fees for the first time since 6 years because of rising costs, adding to the pressures of escalating fuel costs and labor expenses. Recall that he faced Kaspur Rod, Bulgar Borod, ישראל / Israeli - Kamron Noah, Spaniard, and British - to make the final match. By eliminating Spaniard, Kaspur Rod, Spaniards and British, he made the final match of the greatest star on the football field, the final match of Mainro Garos.

Read more »

Novak Djokovic Triumphs Over Gianluigi Berrettini in French Open First RoundNovak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, defeated Gianluigi Berrettini in the first round of the French Open, securing his spot in the second round.

Read more »

Clash between Gulf and coach Bouet threatens to end relationshipThe relationship between the Gulf and coach Bouet is heading towards separation due to fundamental differences and the conditions set by the coach to accept signing a contract for at least one season to lead the team. It is not about the coach himself who openly criticized and in several press conferences after the matches the situation of the team, especially regarding the available players, motivation, and ambition of the club management regarding the team. The administration itself wants to continue the policy of balancing the financial budget with income and not to sign expensive contracts that affect stability, which the club is experiencing financially and financially balanced, fearing entering financial problems that may affect the club's path, not only in football but also in other sports. The Gulf is expected to have a difficult summer in terms of hiring a coach and building a team that resembles a new one, as the administration usually prefers long-term strategies and stability in coaches for a period of at least one year, except that the coach Bouet left halfway through April (Nisan) and signed a contract with the Saudi team. The administration is now looking for quick solutions to hire Bouet and hope for stability, but things are moving towards looking for a new name to lead a team capable of achieving results that satisfy the fans. During the 7 matches Bouet led the Gulf team, the team lost 5 matches and won 2 matches only against the relegation teams, while the team received 16 goals, which made the coach demand solutions in the defense in particular, wondering about the defensive mistakes that occurred, the last of which was scoring two goals on the team's goal in the last match through defenders, considering that this is the first time in his coaching career.

Read more »