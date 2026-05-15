Belgian Minister Highlights Strategic Importance of Turkey for Belgium and Cooperation Opportunities

The Belgian Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Didier Bervoets, has highlighted the strategic importance of Turkey for Belgium and the potential for cooperation opportunities during a visit to Turkey.

جاء ذلك في منشور عبر منصة إكس في ختام لقاءات أجراها مع مسؤولين ومستثمرين أتراك ضمن إطار البعثة الاقتصادية البلجيكية التي ترأستها ملكة بلجيكا ماتيلد.

واستضافت تركيا خلال الفترة بين 10 و14 مايو/أيار الجاري بعثة اقتصادية بلجيكية واسعة ورفيعة المستوى، هدفت إلى تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري بين البلدين. وأوضح بريفو أن الاجتماعات التي عُقدت في إسطنبول وأنقرة كانت 'مثمرة', مشيراً إلى الأهمية الاقتصادية والاستراتيجية التي تمثلها تركيا بالنسبة إلى بلجيكا. وقال: 'تركيا عضو في الأسرة الأوروبية بلا شك. فهي مركز استراتيجي في مجال الطاقة، وحليف داخل الناتو، وفاعل محوري بالنسبة إلى أمن الجناح الجنوبي الشرقي لأوروبا'.

وأضاف أن تركيا تُعد خامس أكبر شريك تجاري لبلجيكا، فيما تحتل بلجيكا المرتبة الثامنة بين أكبر المستثمرين في تركيا. وأشار الوزير البلجيكي إلى أن الوفد أجرى لقاءات رفيعة المستوى شملت الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان ونائبه جودت يلماز ووزير الخارجية هاكان فيدان. وأوضح أن المباحثات تناولت قضايا المنطقة ومضيق هرمز والحرب في أوكرانيا، إلى جانب العلاقات الثنائية والعلاقات مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.

وشدد بريفو على ضرورة تعزيز التقارب بين الاقتصادين الأوروبي والتركي، مؤكداً أهمية تحديث إطار الاتحاد الجمركي الحالي بما يتناسب مع ظروف التجارة الراهنة. كما أشار إلى أن الزيارة شهدت الترويج لإمكانات الشركات البلجيكية في قطاعات الموانئ والخدمات اللوجستية والصناعات الدوائية الحيوية والصحة والتحول في مجال الطاقة والرقمنة والصناعة والدفاع والطيران.

وبيّن أن البعثة الاقتصادية أسفرت عن توقيع نحو 40 اتفاقية تجارية وشراكة عمل جديدة بين تركيا وبلجيكا، كما أتاحت الاطلاع ميدانياً على البنية الإنتاجية القوية التي تمتلكها تركيا، لا سيما في مجال الصناعات الدفاعية





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