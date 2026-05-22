Accommodation in the Consumer Cult and the Struggle to Balance Financial Needs and Je t’aisais

When our culture is obsessed with 'Perfection' or 'The Good Life', every aspect of life becomes secondary to 'enhancements', either consciously for a better quality of life or unconsciously, because the false sense of dissatisfaction leaves us wanting more. Debt incurred for such luxuries can blur the lines between 'needs' and 'wants', and become a way of life, rather than a temporary escape from reality. Experts weigh in on the practical aspects of the debt incurred for these personal upgrades, offering guidance on the limits of needs versus wants, wise financial decision-making, and the importance of understanding the boundaries between the ordinary and extraordinary aspects of life.

"بين الرغبة في تحسين الحالة النفسية وضغوط عصر"الكماليات"، بات الاقتراض للأمور غير الأساسية ظاهرة لافتة في المجتمعات الحديثة، وبين من يراه وسيلة لتحسين جودة الحياة، ومن يعده اندفاعاً غير محسوب، تتباين الآراء حول هذا السلوك المالي.

أشار محمد عسيري إلى أنه سبق أن اقترض مبلغًا بسيطًا لتحسين حالته النفسية، معتبراً أن الإنسان يستحق أن يكافئ نفسه بما يعزز شعوره بالإيجابية بين الحين والآخر. المقابل أوضح إبراهيم عرار أنه لم يخض هذه التجربة من قبل، مؤكداً أن الاقتراض لأجل الكماليات يعد ضعفاً في الإدارة المالية، وأن الأولويات يجب أن تكون للاحتياجات الأساسية. أوضح أمجد الرياطي من طغيان الكماليات على الأساسيات في العصر الحالي، مشيراً إلى أن ملاحقة الترندات الاستهلاكية قد تجعل الأفراد يقعون في أزمات مالية مستقبلية.

من جانبه، أكد الخبير الإقتصادي د. علي الحازمي أن هذا الموضوع أصبح حديث الساعة، مشيراً إلى أن المشكلة تكمن في تلاشي الحدود الفاصلة بين الكماليات والأساسيات. وصف الحازمي أن الاقتراض لأغراض غير ضرورية قد يعكس تخبطاً مالياً يؤدي إلى تبعات لا تحمد عقباها. وذكر الحازمي أن التمييز بين الرغبات والاحتياجات يمكن تحديده بقاعدة بسيطة، وهو أن أي شيء يمكن الاستغناء عنه لعدة أيام دون تأثير حقيقي يعد من الكماليات.

نصح الحازمي بألا يتجاوز الإنفاق على الكماليات ما بين 15% و20% من الدخل وقام بالتأكيد على أن الاقتراض يكون أكثر جُدوى عند اقتنائه لأصول أو استثمارات تدر دخلاً مستقبلاً. في ظل هذه المعطيات يبقى القرار الخاص بالاقتراض للرفاهية قرار شخصياً يتطلب وعياً مالياً وتخطيطاً مدروساً، لتحقيق التوازن بين تحسين جودة الحياة والحفاظ على الاستقرار الاقتصادي





Akhbaar24 / 🏆 4. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Psychology Consumer Culture Consumer Culture Perfectionism Gadgets Debt Financial Decision-Making

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Afghans Struggle to Meet Basic Needs Amid Joblessness, HungerIn Afghanistan, millions of people are struggling to meet their basic needs due to widespread unemployment and a shrinking economy. The country is facing unprecedented levels of hunger, with 4.7 million people, or more than a quarter of the population, at risk of starvation.

Read more »

U.S. Needs to Reinforce Presence in Danish Greenland: Press Statement by Special Envoy Jeff LanderThe U.S. needs to enhance its presence in Greenland, a region with self-governance, since it is crucial for U.S. security. The U.S. had 17 military bases in Greenland but closed them, leaving only one base, the U.S. military presence is seen as vital due to its rare mineral reserves. The U.S.-Danish-Greenland collaboration team is working on concerns regarding Moscow and Beijing.

Read more »

فرنسا والمغرب توقعان اتفاقا لتعزيز مكافحة غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهابFrance and Morocco announced the signing of an agreement to strengthen the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing during a conference in Paris attended by more than 70 delegations. The agreement between the financial intelligence units of both countries aims to facilitate the exchange of information on suspicious financial transactions between the 'Trafics' unit in France and the 'National Financial Information Authority' in Morocco.

Read more »

1000 Sudanese Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi ArabiaThe Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Endowment has completed the arrival of 1000 Hajj pilgrims from Sudan, who are the relatives and dependents of the martyrs of the Huth campaign. The pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia under the Saudi Hajj and Umrah and Ziyarah program, which is implemented by the Ministry this year. The pilgrims were welcomed with a comprehensive set of services and facilities to facilitate their arrival and accommodation in Makkah.

Read more »

German former chancellor Angela Merkel delivers speech at Berlin event on Iranian women's struggle

Read more »

Decisioned 11 Market Traders for Playing with The Health East's Financial ReportA Saudi Arabian stock exchange said it has received final judgment from the Appellate Committee in disputes over stock trades against 11 market traders, who tampered with the financial report of Saudi Arabian German Healthcare

Read more »