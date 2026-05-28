Abrams of Yemen's Eid Faces Economic and Living Crises

The Yemeni people, especially those living under the control of the Houthi movement, are facing a difficult Eid this year due to the economic and living crises that have plagued them for years. Many traditional celebrations that the Yemeni people in the countryside have come to expect have disappeared, and the fear of not being able to provide the necessary food and basic necessities for their families has become a reality. The situation in the province of Ab, which is 193 kilometers south of Sanaa, is no different. The residents of the villages in Ab are celebrating Eid in a state of severe decline in purchasing power and rising prices for food, clothing, and meat, as many families have lost their sources of income due to the stoppage of salaries and the deterioration of agricultural and commercial activities. The residents of the villages in Ab, who spoke to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, said that the traditional celebrations of Eid have declined significantly in recent years, with the disappearance of wide-scale social visits and Eid feasts, and have been replaced by a state of anxiety and uncertainty due to the economic difficulties.

أزمات المعيشة تسلب القرى اليمنية فرحتها بالعيدفي القرى اليمنية الواقعة تحت سيطرة الجماعة الحوثية، يأتي عيد الأضحى هذا العام مثقلاً بالأزمات الاقتصادية والمعيشية التي أنهكت السكان على مدى سنوات الحرب، لتغيب كثير من مظاهر الفرح التقليدية التي اعتادها اليمنيون في الأرياف، وتحل محلها هموم تأمين الغذاء وتوفير الحد الأدنى من احتياجات الأسر.

وعلى امتداد قرى محافظة إب (193 كيلومتراً جنوب صنعاء) يستقبل الأهالي العيد وسط تراجع حاد في القدرة الشرائية وارتفاع أسعار المواد الغذائية والملابس والأضاحي، في وقت فقدت فيه آلاف الأسر مصادر دخلها نتيجة توقف الرواتب وتدهور النشاط الزراعي والتجاري. ويقول سكان في قرى متفرقة بمحافظة إب لـ«الشرق الأوسط» إن مظاهر العيد التقليدية تراجعت بشكل كبير خلال السنوات الأخيرة، إذ اختفت الزيارات الاجتماعية الواسعة وموائد العيد العامرة، لتحل محلها حالة من القلق والترقب بسبب الظروف الاقتصادية الصعبة.

كما دفعت الأوضاع القمعية الحوثية وعمليات تجنيد الأطفال بعض الأسر إلى الحد من تحركات أبنائها أو إرسالهم إلى مناطق أخرى أكثر أمناً، مما أسهم في تفريغ العديد من القرى من شبابها، وانعكس سلباً على الحياة الاجتماعية والاقتصادية داخل الأرياف





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Yemen Houthi Movement Economic Crisis Living Crisis Eid Traditional Celebrations Purchasing Power Prices Food Clothing Meat Agricultural Activities Commercial Activities Decline In Traditional Celebrations Anxiety Uncertainty Economic Difficulties Eid Celebrations Traditional Celebrations Of Eid Widespread Social Visits Eid Feasts Widespread Social Visits And Eid Feasts Widespread Social Visits And Eid Feasts Disapp Widespread Social Visits And Eid Feasts Declin Widespread Social Visits And Eid Feasts Disapp

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