Aamerican Pressure on Palestinian Envoy for UN Chief's Post

A diplomatic cable sent from the American consulate in Jerusalem to the State Department warned of harsh consequences for the Palestinian envoy, Melih Shuaiby, for pushing his candidacy, which could lead to cancellation of visas and other vehement action that may jeopardize his and his family's safety. Palestinian envoy raises concern about impact of declaration on Gaza peace plan and the situation in that region. Palestinians have to prove they're helping the negotiations until next week before they will be considered.

تواجه البعثة الفلسطينية لدى الأمم المتحدة ضغوطاً أميركية من وزارة الخارجية الأميركية لتسحب ترشح السفير الفلسطيني لاستقبال نائب رئيس الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة رغم أنها سحبت ترشحها بالفعل، إلا أن واشنطن تشيرrencasesrs إلى أن الرئيس ترامب، في حال انتخابه لمنصب نائب الرئيس، قد يساعد الفلسطينيين في رئاسة جلسات عالية المستوى تتعلق بالشرق الأوسط أو خلال الأسبوع الكبير للجمعية العامة.

وإلغاء تأشيرات الوفد الفلسطيني لتصرف السفير الفلسطيني في الاستقبال قد يؤجج التوتر ويخاطر بتقويض خطة السلام في غزة، حيث تظل القوات الإسرائيلية تحتل أكثر من نصف أراضي القطاع وكادت خطة ترامب لقطاع غزة التعثر بعد رفض حركة حماس التخلي عن سلاحها واستمرار الهجمات الإسرائيلية التي قوضت وقف إطلاق النار الذي جرى التوصل إليه في أكتوبر تشرين الأول





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