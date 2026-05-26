Australian Authorities Announce Return of ISIS-Linked Family to Australia

The Australian government has announced that a group of seven women and 12 children linked to ISIS are preparing to return to Australia from refugee camps in northeast Syria, marking the second mass return of Australian citizens this month. Interior Minister Tony Burke stated that the government will not interfere with the group's travel arrangements while reiterating that anyone found to be involved in criminal activities will face the law. Burke also emphasized that the individuals involved made a 'horrible' decision to join a dangerous terrorist organization and put their children in 'unimaginable' circumstances.

أعلنت السلطات الأسترالية، الثلاثاء، أن مجموعة تضم سبع نساء و12 طفلا على صلة بتنظيم الدولة الإسلامية تستعد للعودة إلى أستراليا من مخيمات اللاجئين في شمال شرق سوريا، في ثاني عملية عودة جماعية لمواطنين أستراليين خلال هذا الشهر.

وقال وزير الشؤون الداخلية الأسترالي توني بيرك إن الحكومة لن تتدخل في ترتيب سفر المجموعة، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن أي شخص يثبت تورطه في جرائم "سيواجه القانون بكل حزم". وأضاف بيرك في بيان: "هؤلاء أشخاص اتخذوا قراراً مروعاً بالانضمام إلى منظمة إرهابية خطيرة، ووضعوا أطفالهم في ظروف لا يمكن وصفها". وتأتي هذه المجموعة بعد عودة سابقة هذا الشهر شملت أربع نساء وتسعة أطفال، كانوا قد قضوا أكثر من سبع سنوات في مخيمات داخل سوريا.

وبحسب التقارير، فقد وُجهت إلى اثنتين من العائدات السابقات اتهامات تتعلق بالعبودية، فيما واجهت أخرى اتهامات مرتبطة بالإرهاب، من بينها الانضمام إلى تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية. وأثارت عمليات الإعادة إلى الوطن انتقادات من المعارضة، التي اتهمت الحكومة بالتقصير في منع عودة أشخاص مرتبطين بتنظيمات متطرفة، بينما أكدت الحكومة من جهتها أن هناك قيوداً قانونية صارمة تحول دون منع المواطنين من العودة إلى بلادهم.

وأكدت الحكومة الأسترالية أن أجهزة إنفاذ القانون والاستخبارات كانت تستعد لهذه الحالات منذ أكثر من عقد، وأن هناك خططاً لمراقبة الوافدين العائدين واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق أي شخص يثبت تورطه في أنشطة إجرامية





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ISIS Australia Refugees Return Mass Return Criminal Activities Law Terrorist Organization Decision Circumstances

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