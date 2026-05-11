Australia's Toni Bobo Visits Squad in Florida

Toni Bobo, the coach of Australia National team, visited his squad in the United States ahead of a crucial match against Indonesia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

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Toni Bobo Australia National Team FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Indonesia United States Canadian

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