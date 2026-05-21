Life in Dubai was once considered highly attractive for foreign workers. This includes excellent private schools, beautiful beaches, easy flights, and the availability of alcohol, except for Emiratis and Muslims. Additionally, foreign workers are not required to pay income tax or undergo invasive financial checks, and do not face social isolation, which has enabled Chinese millionaires in cryptocurrencies and Russian oligarchs to mingle with Western bankers, Arab real estate investors, and Israeli business people. However, after the US-Israeli strike on Iran three months ago, the safety precautions in Dubai have become a serious threat, causing many foreigners to search for alternative places of refuge. Therefore, destinations like Milan, Singapore, and many more, where it is easier for foreigners to enter, are attracting a growing number of rich people to reshape the global wealth distribution center.

، مشيرا إلى أنه رغم مزايا دبي مثل غياب الضرائب وتوافر الفرص الاستثمارية، إلا أن تهديد الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة دفع كثيرين إلى البحث عن ملاذات أكثر أماناً.

الذي ترجمته"عربي21", إن الحياة في دبي كانت تُعد من أكثر أنماط العيش رفاهية بالنسبة للموظفين الأجانب؛ فالمدارس الخاصة جيدة، والشواطئ جميلة، والرحلات الجوية متوفرة بكثرة، والكحول مسموح به ما لم يكن الشخص إماراتيًا أو مسلمًا. كما أن الوافدين لا يدفعون ضرائب على الدخل، ولا يخضعون لتفتيش مالي مزعج، ولا يواجهون عزلة اجتماعية، مما أتاح للصينيين الأثرياء في العملات الرقمية والأوليغارشيين الروس الاختلاط بالمصرفيين الغربيين والمستثمرين العقاريين العرب ورواد الأعمال الإسرائيليين.

ولا تزال هذه المزايا قائمة بعد مرور نحو ثلاثة أشهر على الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران، لكنها باتت تُقابل اليوم بمخاطر الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة الإيرانية التي قد تسقط على الفنادق أو الأح الأبراج السكنية أو حتى على محطة الطاقة النووية الوحيدة فيورغم أن معظم هذه الهجمات جرى اعتراضها قبل أن تُحدث أضرارًا جسيمة في دبي أو غيرها من مناطق الإمارات، لكن كثيرًا من المقيمين الأجانب فضلوا المغادرة بدلًا من انتظار المزيد من الصواريخ التي قد تفلت من الدفاعات؛ حيث حجز بعضهم مقاعد في آخر الرحلات إلى أمريكا أو أوروبا، بينما قاد آخرون سياراتهم إلى مسقط في سلطنة عمان بحثًا عن طرق بديلة للهروب.

كان كثير منهم يأملون في العودة بعد انتهاء القتال، لكن مع استمرار حرب بدأوا يبحثون عن ملاذات أكثر أمانًا. وشكلت المجلة من إعداد ديليتا جيورجولو وش ماركوس غوير على انطلاقتهما في 28 أبريل/ نيسان 2023 نوع من المدى الواقعي الشديد حول الجغو الجديد للثروات، وخاصة للاثرياء. ووفقًا للمجالية، فإن ميلانو و سنغافورة، وبعيدة كل اليبر من دبي، هي خطوط contender لحماية ثروتهم. 까요akia





Arabi21News / 🏆 26. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dubai Rich Migration Amber Invest And Rich People Alternative City For Hostesses Life In Dubai Attack On Iran Three Months Ago Boosted Fear Of Missiles And Drones Real Estate

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