Asia-Pacific Stock Markets Fall on Iran Concerns; Oil Prices Dip

Asian-Pacific stock markets dropped on Monday as concerns about Iran continued to weigh on investor sentiment, with the US stock futures index dropping 0.1%, despite President Donald Trump's announcement of a delay in the implementation of new strikes against Iran and a slight dip in oil prices. Concerns over the Strait of Hormuz and geopolitical tensions also fueled the declines. Meanwhile, inflation concerns drove up yields, with the 30-year Treasury yield hitting an all time high since 2023.

تراجعت أسواق الأسهم مع استمرار المخاوف بشأن إيران، حيث هبط مؤشر "إم إس سي آي" للأسهم في آسيا والمحيط الهادئ 0.5%، وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لمؤشر الأسهم الأمريكية 0.1%، إذ أفسح التفاؤل الأولي الناتج عن تعليقات الرئيس دونالد ترمب المجال أمام تجدد المخاوف بشأن عبور النفط والغاز عبر مضيق هرمز الحيوي.

كانت أسهم التكنولوجيا ضعيفة، مع هبوط مؤشر "كوسبي" في كوريا الجنوبية 4.1%. وتراجع خام "برنت" 2% إلى نحو 110 دولارات للبرميل، بعدما انخفض في وقت سابق 2.8%. وقال ترمب إن خطط توجيه ضربة إلى إيران أجلت بعد وساطة من حلفاء في الخليج العربي، مضيفاً أن"مفاوضات جدية تجري الآن".

كانت السندات متباينة في التعاملات الآسيوية المبكرة، وارتفعت سندات الدين الحكومية في اليابان وأستراليا، بينما تراجعت سندات الخزانة الأميركية بعد تذبذبها في الجلسات الأميركية، بسبب القلق من أن تؤجج أسعار النفط المرتفعة التضخم





aleqtisadiah / 🏆 20. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Geopolitical Tensions President Donald Trump Asia-Pacific Stock Market US Stock Futures Index Inflation 30-Year Treasury Yield

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil Prices Rise on Third Consecutive Day as US Puts Pressure on Iran to End Months of War and Reopen Strait of HormuzThe price of Brent crude oil has surged above $110 per barrel, up 8% from the previous week, while Texas oil has climbed towards $107 per barrel. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that "time is running out" for Iran and urged them to act quickly or face consequences. The increase in oil prices, driven by the US-Iran conflict, has led to a decrease in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and a reduction in oil supplies from some Gulf Arab producers. Morgan Stanley said last week that the market is racing against time, as factors that have contributed to the rise in oil prices will be under pressure if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed until June.

Read more »

War in the Gulf boosts the yield on Japanese government bondsThe heightened tensions in the region due to the ongoing war between Iran and the countries it targeted have led to increased uncertainty in financial markets, with oil prices surging and the prospect of higher inflation looming. This, in turn, has driven investors to seek safety in higher yielding government bonds. The war has also led to speculation about increased debt issuance in Japan to offset the economic shock caused by the conflict.

Read more »

Japan grappling with economic pressures amid new debt issuanceJapan, under economic pressure, is considering additional debt issuance to fuel a supplementary budget aimed at mitigating the severe impacts of the Iran war and escalating tensions in the Middle East. This move, coinciding with rising global energy prices, has sparked a severe selling spree in Japanese stock and bond markets, raising concerns about a possible 'violent market sell-off' or 'triple negative' event, which includes a decline in stock prices, bond values, and the yen's value. The situation has forced the Japanese central bank to consider raising interest rates to maintain financial stability.

Read more »

Fundamental Factors Influencing Bond Market Sell-off Discussed During G7 Finance Ministers' MeetingThe latest sell-off in global bond markets is attributed to the impact of rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, as discussed during G7 finance ministers' meeting in Paris.

Read more »

China records lowest oil production in April since August 2022A report by the national statistics bureau shows that Chinese oil production in April fell to the lowest level since August 2022, indicating a negative impact on global oil markets.

Read more »

Global Bond Market Correction and Inflation ConcernsThe global bond market experienced a severe correction after a wave of sell-offs and volatility, driven by rising borrowing costs and geopolitical tensions. The escalation of the Iran-US conflict and the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz have led to a surge in oil prices and increased borrowing costs. This has resulted in record-high interest rates for US Treasury bonds and record-high yields for Japanese and UK bonds. The impact of these rising interest rates on the cost of living and personal debt has led to concerns about the global economic outlook and the potential for a recession.

Read more »