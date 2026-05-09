Asian Cup 2027 Draw Held in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine in Group 1

The Asian Cup 2027 draw was held in Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi Arabia national team placed in Group 1 alongside Kuwait, Oman, and Palestine. The group is exclusively Arab, and Saudi Arabia will face the Arabs in the group stage.

NEWS TEXT: وضعت قرعة كأس آسيا 2027، التي تستضيفها المملكة مطلع العام المقبل، والتي سحبت في قصر سلوى التاريخي بالدرعية، المنتخب السعودي إلى جوار منتخبات الكويت، وعمان، وفلسطين، في المجموعة الأولى، والتي جاءت عربية خالصة، وجعلت الأخضر يصطدم بالعرب في دور المجموعات، وسيخوض الصقور المباراة الافتتاحية أمام فلسطين على ملعب مدينة الملك فهد الرياضية.

تضمت المجموعة الثانية منتخبات أوزبكستان، والبحرين، وكوريا الشمالية، والأردن، وجاء في المجموعة الثالثة منتخبات إيران، و سوريا، وقرغيزستان، والصين، وفي المجوعة الرابعة أستراليا، وطاجيكستان،و العراق، وسنغافورة، وفي الخامسة تواجدت منتخبات كوريا الجنوبية، والإمارات وفيتنام، والفائز من مواجهة اليمن ولبنان. تتواصل منافسات كأس آسيا تحت 17 عامًا، التي تحتضنها المملكة على ملاعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وتنطلق اليوم منافسات...

يطمح المنتخب السعودي إلى تسجيل بداية قوية، في افتتاح بطولة كأس آسيا للناشئين تحت 17 عاما، التي تستضيفها المملكة في جدة، وتوجيه رسالة... كشف الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم تفاصيل قرعة نهائيات كأس آسيا 2027، المقرر إقامتها في المملكة، التي ستقام مراسم سحبها السبت المقبل، في... أُسدل الستار على باب الترشح لرئاسة وعضوية الاتحاد العربي لكرة اليد، وسط مشهد انتخابي هادئ، بعدما تقدم رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة...

ستكون جماهير كرة القدم الآسيوية على موعد مع الجيل المقبل من النجوم خلال منافسات كأس آسيا للناشئين تحت 17 عاما 2026، التي تنطلق في جدة. يتطلع الشباب إلى العودة إلى منصات التتويج، والظفر بلقب دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية للمرة الثالثة في تاريخه، وعدم الخروج بموسم صفري





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Asian Cup 2027 Saudi Arabia National Team Group 1 Kuwait Oman Palestine Arab Cup Football

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