Arab National Bank completes preparations for the launch of the fourth edition of its community initiative 'In Support of the Guests of the Merciful'

The Arab National Bank (ANB) has completed its technical and logistical preparations for the launch of the fourth edition of its community initiative 'In Support of the Guests of the Merciful' for the year 1447 AH. The initiative aims to provide volunteer services to more than 1,000 qualified national volunteers across five field service tracks, including medical services, first aid, translation, guidance and counseling, and logistical services.

البنك العربي الوطني ينهي استعداداته لإطلاق النسخة الرابعة من مبادرة «في عون ضيوف الرحمن»«عكاظ» (الرياض) أنهى البنك العربي الوطني anb استعداداته الفنية واللوجستية لإطلاق النسخة الرابعة من مبادرته المجتمعية الميدانية «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» لعام 1447هـ، والتي ستباشر أعمالها التطوعية مع بداية مناسك الحج، بمشاركة أكثر من 1000 متطوع ومتطوعة من الكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة وعبر 5 مسارات خدمية ميدانية.

وعزز البنك مبادرته لهذا العام بعقد شراكة إستراتيجية مع الصحة القابضة عبر حملة (حج بصحة)، لضمان تكامل الرعاية وتقديم قيمة مضافة للجهد الوطني الموحد الموجه لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم براحة ويسر. ونظم البنك سلسلة من ورش العمل التدريبية امتدت لخمسة أيام في الرياض، بهدف إعداد وتأهيل قادة ومشرفي الفرق التطوعية، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم لقيادة وتوجيه فرق العمل من المتطوعين والمتطوعات، بما يمكنهم من تقديم خدمات نوعية لضيوف الرحمن بأعلى مستويات الكفاءة والجودة، وضمن المسارات الرئيسة الخمسة للمبادرة وهي: (الخدمات الطبية - الإسعافات الأولية – الترجمة - التوجيه والإرشاد - الخدمات اللوجستية).

وأكد سعد الحريقي رئيس إدارة المسؤولية المجتمعية والإعلام في البنك العربي الوطني أن مبادرة «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» تمكّنت خلال مواسمها السابقة من ترسيخ حضورها كإحدى أبرز المبادرات التطوعية الداعمة لجهود خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، مشيراً إلى أن المبادرة حققت إنجازات نوعية ميدانية تكللت مؤخراً بفوزها بجائزة «غازي القصيبي» عن مسار التطوع.





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Volunteering Hajj Arab National Bank In Support Of The Guests Of The Merciful Community Initiative Volunteer Services Hajj Medical Services First Aid Translation Guidance And Counseling Logistical Services

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