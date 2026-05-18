Countries like Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, and Jordan, in addition to the GCC, have expressed their outrage at the attacks on Saudi Arabia, highlighting the urgency to resolve the tensions in the region, and to ensure the safety of Saudi Arabia and similar attacks stopped immediately.

أدانت دول عربية Monday the attacks on Saudi Arabia on Sunday by drone launched from Iraqi airspace, regarding it a "serious escalation that weakens regional security and stability".

This was in comments tracked by Al Jazeera about Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, as well as the GCC, after Saudi Arabia announced it had intercepted and destroyed 3 drones after they entered its airspace, "coming from Iraqi airspace". Qatar issued a statement through the Foreign Ministry condemning the attempt to target Saudi by drones, considering it an "unauthorized and violation of Saudi sovereignty, a threat to its security and safety, and a threat to the region".

It reaffirmed Qatar's full support and solidarity with Saudi, and the support for all measures taken to protect Saudi's security and sovereignty and the safety of its citizens





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Politics Security Saudi Arabia Drone Attacks Iraqi Drones Attack Regional Tensions Regional Security And Stability GCC Support For Saudi Iran Drone Attacks On Saudi Iran-Saudi Relations

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ECHELON ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA - CONDEMNATION WORLDWIDEDECEMBER 15, 2023: Informational note: The original source article may contain repetitions of navigational labels, sidebar links, or boilerplate. Please ignore these repetitions and rewrite only the substantive news content. WORLDWIDE DISAVOWAL OF ATTEMPT TO TARGET SAUDI ARABIA BY DRONES - COMMUNAL REACTION, CONCERN OVER THREAT TO REGION AND STABILITY

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